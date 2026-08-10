First Test for New Right-Wing President: Major Earthquake Hits Colombia, Death Toll Rising

On Friday, Colombia inaugurated a new president, and less than three days later, he's got a pretty big job on his hands — a major 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the western portion of the country, along the Ring of Fire. This comes about six or seven weeks after two earthquakes struck Venezuela, killing thousands and causing significant damage.

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According to the United States Geological Survey, this one hit about 3.1 miles east of San José del Palmar at a depth of approximately 66.5 miles, but residents in major cities, including Bogotá, Medellín and Cali, could feel it or were impacted. People in Ecuador also reported feeling the earthquake. The Colombia Maritime Authority reports that there are no current threats of a tsunami.

Of course, it's too early to tell how many lives were lost, or how much structural damage was caused, but we're seeing videos on social media showing that buildings are collapsing, and while many evacuated those buildings, some remain trapped under the rubble. I'm hearing that there is notable damage in the province of Chocó; the cities of Pereira, Manizales, and Cali; and at several airports in the region. As I'm writing this, Reuters is reporting 20 people are already confirmed dead.

While the situation reminds us of what happened in Venezuela late June, it's highly unlikely that the death toll or amount of structural damage will be of the same magnitude. One reason is that the infrastructure in Colombia is higher-quality and built to code standards, and wasn't neglected by or subjected to decades of corruption and communism like the buildings in Venezuela. Additionally, the country's new president, Abelardo de la Espriella, and his team have already started a swift response and are showing real leadership (he's already on his way to the areas impacted) — it's his first test in office, and it'll be a big one. In Venezuela, under the regime, there was no official response in the early days until teams from El Salvador, the United States, and other countries showed up.

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"I have directly assumed leadership of the emergency response in San José del Palmar. I have ordered the establishment of a Unified Command Post to coordinate the attention to the damages and the affected individuals," De la Espriella posted on X on Monday morning. "I have requested from the director of the UNGRD a detailed report on the situation and the most urgent needs. I will also be personally in Pereira to accompany the affected people and verify the Government's response. You are not alone. The State is present and acting."

He also posted a video in which he said, "I am heading to Bogotá to focus on addressing the emergency facing our country. I have convened a Unified Command Post at the UNGRD, from where I will personally lead the actions to assist the communities of Chocó, the Coffee-Growers' Axis, and all affected areas. To the Colombians who are going through difficult times today, I want to say: you are not alone. You have a President who cares deeply for his people and who will do everything necessary to protect you, support you, and move forward together in rebuilding the affected regions."

Me dirijo a Bogotá para concentrarme en la atención de la emergencia que enfrenta nuestro país.



He convocado un Puesto de Mando Unificado en la UNGRD, desde donde lideraré personalmente las acciones para atender a las comunidades del Chocó, el Eje Cafetero y todas las zonas… pic.twitter.com/Vo3bchx7lR — Abelardo De La Espriella (@ABDELAESPRIELLA) August 10, 2026

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All I can say is thank goodness Gustavo Petro is not in charge of the response. De la Espriella has his work cut out for him, but this will be his first opportunity to prove he was the right guy for the job.

I did receive a voicemail from a reader who lives in Colombia, who told me he'd been out walking his dog when it happened and said it felt like trying to walk on a waterbed. He said his apartment building had cracks in the masonry and people were panicking, fearing it would collapse, and he added, "Thank God this is not Venezuela, but it's still pretty rough." He also mentioned that there was no power, and when I tried to text him back, nothing went through, so I assume there is limited cell service.

There is not enough information available to add much else, but I'll stay on top of this in the days to come. I'll also share some videos of the damage I'm seeing on social media. The people of Colombia could definitely use your prayers right now.

🚨🇨🇴 | #URGENTE LAMENTABLE: Momento exacto en el que un edificio termina desplomándose en Manizales tras el fuerte terremoto de magnitud 7,4 que sacudió Colombia esta mañana. pic.twitter.com/ZZANqMrFCB — La Derecha Diario Colombia (@DerechaDiarioCO) August 10, 2026

🇨🇴 Horrifying footage of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Colombia

pic.twitter.com/KsQTeVBySE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 10, 2026

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Colombia: Significant damage reported in Pereira following the powerful M7.2 earthquake earlier.



Buildings have collapsed, with reports of people trapped beneath the rubble. pic.twitter.com/o1ZlmBiaP5 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 10, 2026

#URGENTE | Se reportan personas atrapadas bajo los escombros en Quibdó, en el Chocó colombiano, donde fue el epicentro. pic.twitter.com/HlRIAGFKOz — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) August 10, 2026

🇨🇴 Horrifying footage of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Colombia

pic.twitter.com/KsQTeVBySE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 10, 2026

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