All Eyes Are on the Election the World Can't Ignore

The good people of Colombia go to the polls on Sunday to vote in the run-off election for the next president. Will the winner be Iván Cepeda, the leftist candidate hand-picked by the current clown who holds the office, Gustavo Petro? Or will it be Abelardo de la Espriella, aka "El Tigre," the outsider whose idols are Donald Trump, Javier Milei, and Nayib Bukele?

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Let's hope for the world's sake, especially the United States and the rest of the Western Hemisphere, it's El Tigre.

If all the polls I'm looking at are any indication, it will be. De la Espriella, who performed much better in the first round than anyone expected him to, is leading most polls by anywhere from four to eight points, possibly more.

He's also got some big names behind him. The biggest, of course, is our own President Trump, who has endorsed De la Espriella numerous times. Most recently, he did so on the plane ride back from France earlier this week. Here's what he posted on social media:

Colombian Presidential Candidate, “El Tigre (THE TIGER),” Abelardo de la Espriella, is a Smart, Strong, and Tough Leader, who fights tirelessly for, and loves, his Great Country and People, just like I do for the United States of America. As President, Abelardo will be tremendously successful in leading Colombia to Grow the Economy, Create Jobs, Promote Trade, Stop Illegal Immigration, Crack Down on Crime and Drugs, and Restore LAW AND ORDER! Abelardo is running against a Radical Left Marxist in the Runoff on Sunday, June 21st — The results of this Election are very important to the future of Colombia and its relationship to the United States which, if Abelardo wins, and because of his competence and love of his Country, will have the total support and strength of the United States behind him. Because of his tremendous accomplishments in life, and his political support for me, it is my Honor to give Abelardo my Complete and Total Endorsement. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR “EL TIGRE” ABELARDO DE LA ESPRIELLA — HE WILL NOT LET THE WONDERFUL PEOPLE OF COLOMBIA DOWN. It will rise to a new height of Greatness! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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Argentine President Javier Milei also threw his support behind him. Here's what he posted on social media this week, translated from Spanish:

All my support to @ABDELAESPRIELLA for the ballotage on June 21...!!! We spoke today by phone and agreed on something fundamental: this is Colombia's moment. The path is clear—more economic freedom, more security, more trade, and zero tolerance for transnational organized crime and drug trafficking. In the ballotage on June 21, much more than an election is at stake: it will determine whether Colombia continues on the path of economic growth and prosperity or persists on that of impoverishing communism. The forces of freedom in the region are watching and supporting. The Argentina of La Libertad Avanza will always stand with those who choose freedom and democracy. LONG LIVE FREEDOM, DAMN IT...!!!

He's even getting some support from across the pond. Former British prime minister Boris Johnson threw his support behind him on Friday:

I was proud of UK-Colombia cooperation when I was Foreign Sec and PM - especially on security and the environment - and so am very excited to hear of the progress being made by my fellow Conservative TIGER ABELARDO in the campaign for Sunday’s election. It’s time to put a TIGER… — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 19, 2026

And Nobel Peace Prize winner and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has offered her support and has remained in close contact with El Tigre. Here's what she said earlier this month:

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My congratulations to the Colombian people for an exemplary electoral process and to its winner @ABDELAESPRIELLA, whom I wish great success in the next stage. I trust that this process will strengthen Colombia's democratic institutions and boost its economic growth and security. We Venezuelans need a strong and united Colombia to together dismantle the criminal networks and communism that have brought so much pain and misery to our people. I also extend my recognition to @PalomaValenciaL, President @AlvaroUribeVel, and all Colombians who have embraced the Venezuelan cause. Colombia and Venezuela will have Peace and Freedom!

I continue hearing good things from actual Colombians or people living in Colombia as well. One of our readers, Matt, a U.S. military veteran who currently lives in that country, tells me that he's hearing more and from the folks he encounters that they plan to support De la Espriella, and he's seeing more proof of it, as well — posters, memes, ads on websites (even U.S. websites), and... soccer jerseys.

True, it's World Cup season, but the bright yellow Colombian national team's jersey has become something of a symbol of De la Espriella's campaign, and he's encouraged it as much as he can, telling voters to wear it on the streets or anything else that shows their love of their country.

"He's tapping into the natural patriotism Colombians have for their country," Matt told me. "During Petro's regime, just like [Joe] Biden's regime, patriotism was fascist."

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And this leads me to my next point: Why in the world should people in the United States care about what happens in Colombia? Here's what we get with an El Tigre win:

1. Another "peace through strength" partner who will join the Shield of the Americas.

2. A hardliner on crime, narco-terrorism, and drug trafficking who will work with the Trump administration on these issues. That's especially important in Colombia, which is a major cocaine source that is feeding U.S. overdose deaths. Petro tried to use "total peace" negotiations with terrorist organizations. They failed. El Tigre promises military action and zero tolerance.

3. While our border is currently not seeing much action, El Tigre's policies will help contribute to that and prevent any future mass migration. After all, to get here from South America by land, you have to go through Colombia.

4. El Tigre is incredibly pro-United States and anti-communism, which is great for us and bad for China and other adversaries.

5. Colombia is one of our major trading partners. El Tigre's policies will lead to freer markets, more investments, more energy cooperation, and more economic stability.

6. The more national security our partners in Latin America and the Caribbean have, the more we have. Many voters are literally choosing El Tigre for his emphasis on ramping up security in Colombia and contributing to regional security.

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7. Finally, having another conservative partner in the Western Hemisphere means further isolating the few socialist holdouts (looking at you, Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico) and could influence Brazil's upcoming elections, which would be HUGE.

So, make sure all of your Colombian friends get out and vote for Abelardo de la Espriella on Sunday! It's time to watch yet another Latin American country swing to the right.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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