Delta to Congress: No More Special Privileges for You

I have to admit that when I fly, I'm a Delta loyalist, and just when I didn't think I could like my hometown airline anymore, it goes and does something like this.

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Delta CEO Ed Bastian has been quite outspoken about the importance of paying federal aviation workers during the government shutdown. He's called them "political chips" and said it's outrageous that people who are essential to security aren't receiving paychecks.

Last week, Bastian joined nine other major airline CEOs in sending an open letter to Congress. The letter, which was printed in the Washington Post, reads in part:

There are very few issues upon which 9 out of 10 Americans agree. However, in recent polling, 93 percent of your constituents across the country supported paying federal aviation workers during government shutdowns. Furthermore, 88 percent of Americans said long lines and extended wait times at airport security checkpoints are likely to be repeated if TSA officers continue to work without pay during future shutdowns. That comes as no surprise. Americans—who live in your districts and home states—are tired of long lines at airports, travel delays and flight cancellations caused by shutdown after shutdown. Yet, once again air travel is the political football amid another government shutdown.



This problem is solvable, and there are solutions on the table. Now it’s up to you, Congress, to move forward on bipartisan proposals that will get federal aviation workers—including TSA officers, U.S. Customs clearance officers at airports and air traffic controllers—paid during shutdowns.



First, leaders should immediately come together to reach an agreement to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Then they need to act so this problem never happens again. Specifically, Congress should pass the Aviation Funding Solvency Act and the Aviation Funding Stability Act, which would guarantee air traffic controllers are paid regardless of the government’s funding status, as well as the Keep America Flying Act, which would provide the same protections to TSA officers who are tasked every day with keeping Americans secure in the skies. TSA officers just received $0 paychecks. That is simply unacceptable. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to put food on the table, put gas in the car and pay rent when you are not getting paid.

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That letter was published on March 15, and as I'm writing this, it's been nine days with no changes, so Delta decided to take a different route. It's suspending several congressional travel perks until the situation is resolved.

"Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta" the airline said in a statement. "Next to safety, Delta’s No. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment."

Many airlines, including Delta, have a special services desk on Capitol Hill, which "helps members book trips at government rates, make last-minute ticketing changes and even reserve seats on multiple flights on the same day to accommodate congressional votes."

A Delta spokesperson told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution that until TSA officers are paid, members of Congress will have to book their flights the same way as everyone else.

We all know they hate having to be like everyone else, especially when it comes to air travel. Remember when Fox News' Bret Baier called Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars flying private to "fight the oligarchy" and Sanders said something like, "Do you think I'm going to be sitting around waiting in line at United like everyone else?" But I digress.

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Related: Fighting the Oligarchy Sure Is Expensive

I just can't applaud this move enough, and I hope they can find ways to take it even further. I'm sick of people in Congress getting special privileges for doing absolutely nothing.

As I'm sure you've seen, up until Monday, when Donald Trump sent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to many airports, lines were backed up out into the streets, with many people having to wait for hours to catch their flights, assuming they didn't miss them.

And now, the White House is reporting that over 400 TSA agents have quit their jobs. I can't blame them, but this is only going to make travel even worse for the foreseeable future.

HUNDREDS of TSA officers have quit amid the Democrat shutdown.



It's far past time for Democrats to FUND DHS and end the pain for our hardworking DHS and TSA employees. pic.twitter.com/CaKxdZ4thn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 24, 2026

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