Hillary Clinton Wants You to Ruin Memorial Day

Sarah Anderson | 1:07 PM on May 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Officially, Memorial Day is an important federal holiday designated for mourning and honoring the brave men and women who have died protecting our country. People often do this by visiting cemeteries, placing flags on the graves of the fallen, and telling stories of the loved ones whom they lost. 

Advertisement

Unofficially, it's also sort of the start to summer for people here in the United States. Many of us use the weekend to gather with friends and family for a cookout or head to the lake or beach or just enjoy a nice long weekend at home, maybe reading, planting a garden, or relaxing at the pool. 

What Memorial Day is not is the opportunity to shame your Trump-loving friends and neighbors and ruin everyone's day by talking politics. 

Unless you're Hillary Clinton, of course. I've never suspected Hillary is much fun at parties, but a post she made on X late last week more or less confirmed it. Here's the former first lady's instructions on how to have an excellent Memorial Day: 

I'm giving you a mission for this Memorial Day holiday weekend. 

I want you to talk to two people—friends, neighbors, cookout attendees—about why Trump's proposed budget would be a disaster for American kids. 

We owe the next generation every chance, and this isn't it.

She posted that on X, along with a list of questionable talking points that don't actually paint the full picture. As a matter of fact, most of them don't even do anything but say "this could happen." It's essentially fear-mongering propaganda. 

Advertisement

Imagine walking up to Uncle Bob while he's flipping burgers on the grill and saying, "Hey, want to talk about food stamps?" Or swimming up next to someone at the beach and saying, "Hey, have you ever wondered how the Big Beautiful Bill could impact AI?"  Better yet, walk up to some grieving couple at a cemetery who lost their son in a war, and tell them you want to chat them up on health care.   

Who does stuff like this? Who sees a holiday as a chance to spread their politics? I guess the answer is Democrats. Most of them do seem to be very miserable, self-loathing people these days, and Hillary Clinton seems to be the most miserable of them all. Who would willingly join that party? 

Of course, these are the same people who recommended boycotting your family Thanksgiving after Donald Trump won re-election back in November, which is just silly. I'd sit down with Hillary herself and break bread on Thanksgiving Day just to have my mom's dressing or my aunt's sweet potatoes. Good food always trumps politics. Being with your friends and family, no matter their political beliefs, should trump politics, as well.  

Even worse, shouldn't the former first lady of the United States — particularly one that also served as a senator herself and secretary of State — at least pretend that she cares about the men and women who have died serving the country? As of 1:00 p.m. on Memorial Day, Hillary hasn't so much as posted a flag gif or a canned statement written by some staff member on any of her social media. 

Advertisement

At least our current first lady has a little more class. Give me Melania Trump over a hundred Hillary Clintons any day. 

Be quiet, Hillary. You're not relevant anymore.   

If you've ever thought about becoming a PJ Media VIP member, now is the time. You won't get a better deal. In honor of Memorial Day, we're offering a BIG BEAUTIFUL 74% discount. I'm not even sure what the price comes down to with that discount, but it's a heck of a lot cheaper than going out and buying meat for your cookout. Plus, you get some really cool perks in return. And you can say you support the conservative media — we have a long four years ahead, and someone has to report the truth behind the fake news headlines.  

Just use this link and code word POTUS47 to sign up, and hurry — I literally have no idea how long this sale will last, but I know it won't be long.  

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, yelling at a football game, or watching State Department briefings for fun.  

Read more by Sarah Anderson
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: HILLARY CLINTON TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME MEMORIAL DAY

Recommended

The Democrats Are Doomed, and They Have No Idea Matt Margolis
Mark Steyn's Vindication: A Triumph for Free Speech and Personal Fortitude David Manney
Inside the Democratic Party’s Image Makeover: Unleash the Acronyms! Scott Pinsker
When Karma Capsizes a Warship: North Korea’s Grand Launch Ends in Wet Failure David Manney
Neuroscientist Accidentally Reveals Democrats' Dark Strategy Behind Biden's Mental Health Cover-Up Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Remember Those Who Gave Their All Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Baseball Is the Great American Constant
The Sun Never Sets on the British Empire
8 U.S. Road Trips to Consider This Summer
Advertisement