Hillary Clinton Wants You to Ruin Memorial Day

Officially, Memorial Day is an important federal holiday designated for mourning and honoring the brave men and women who have died protecting our country. People often do this by visiting cemeteries, placing flags on the graves of the fallen, and telling stories of the loved ones whom they lost.

Advertisement

Unofficially, it's also sort of the start to summer for people here in the United States. Many of us use the weekend to gather with friends and family for a cookout or head to the lake or beach or just enjoy a nice long weekend at home, maybe reading, planting a garden, or relaxing at the pool.

What Memorial Day is not is the opportunity to shame your Trump-loving friends and neighbors and ruin everyone's day by talking politics.

Unless you're Hillary Clinton, of course. I've never suspected Hillary is much fun at parties, but a post she made on X late last week more or less confirmed it. Here's the former first lady's instructions on how to have an excellent Memorial Day:

I'm giving you a mission for this Memorial Day holiday weekend. I want you to talk to two people—friends, neighbors, cookout attendees—about why Trump's proposed budget would be a disaster for American kids. We owe the next generation every chance, and this isn't it.

She posted that on X, along with a list of questionable talking points that don't actually paint the full picture. As a matter of fact, most of them don't even do anything but say "this could happen." It's essentially fear-mongering propaganda.

I'm giving you a mission for this Memorial Day holiday weekend.



I want you to talk to two people—friends, neighbors, cookout attendees—about why Trump's proposed budget would be a disaster for American kids.



We owe the next generation every chance, and this isn't it. pic.twitter.com/NmcfgXfRB5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 23, 2025

Advertisement

Imagine walking up to Uncle Bob while he's flipping burgers on the grill and saying, "Hey, want to talk about food stamps?" Or swimming up next to someone at the beach and saying, "Hey, have you ever wondered how the Big Beautiful Bill could impact AI?" Better yet, walk up to some grieving couple at a cemetery who lost their son in a war, and tell them you want to chat them up on health care.

Who does stuff like this? Who sees a holiday as a chance to spread their politics? I guess the answer is Democrats. Most of them do seem to be very miserable, self-loathing people these days, and Hillary Clinton seems to be the most miserable of them all. Who would willingly join that party?

Of course, these are the same people who recommended boycotting your family Thanksgiving after Donald Trump won re-election back in November, which is just silly. I'd sit down with Hillary herself and break bread on Thanksgiving Day just to have my mom's dressing or my aunt's sweet potatoes. Good food always trumps politics. Being with your friends and family, no matter their political beliefs, should trump politics, as well.

Even worse, shouldn't the former first lady of the United States — particularly one that also served as a senator herself and secretary of State — at least pretend that she cares about the men and women who have died serving the country? As of 1:00 p.m. on Memorial Day, Hillary hasn't so much as posted a flag gif or a canned statement written by some staff member on any of her social media.

Advertisement

At least our current first lady has a little more class. Give me Melania Trump over a hundred Hillary Clintons any day.

As we remember our heroes, let us not only mourn their loss but also celebrate their bravery. Each life lost serves as a poignant reminder of the price paid for our rights and the values we hold dear. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/ItnNHMvssj — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 26, 2025

Be quiet, Hillary. You're not relevant anymore.

If you've ever thought about becoming a PJ Media VIP member, now is the time. You won't get a better deal. In honor of Memorial Day, we're offering a BIG BEAUTIFUL 74% discount. I'm not even sure what the price comes down to with that discount, but it's a heck of a lot cheaper than going out and buying meat for your cookout. Plus, you get some really cool perks in return. And you can say you support the conservative media — we have a long four years ahead, and someone has to report the truth behind the fake news headlines.

Just use this link and code word POTUS47 to sign up, and hurry — I literally have no idea how long this sale will last, but I know it won't be long.