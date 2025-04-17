Democrat Senator Seen Sipping Cocktails with MS-13 Member in El Salvador

Sarah Anderson | 11:11 PM on April 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well, the Democrat senator from Maryland, Chris Van Hollen, finally had his biggest dream come true on Thursday. Did he do something great for his home state and his constituents? No, he sat down and had drinks with a member of the foreign terrorist organization, MS-13, a group that has been terrorizing North America for years.  

Advertisement

Van Hollen posted a picture of the meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia on X on Thursday, and he sounded about as giddy as one of my friends after going out on a first date with some guy she met on Tinder. You know, the guy who she swears is "the one" but probably has about four other girlfriends lined up. Here, you can see him consoling the guy who is a verified MS-13 member and domestic abuser.  

El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, who presumably facilitated the meeting, posted some more pictures of it on X, along with the caption: "Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the 'death camps' & 'torture', now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!"  (In case you don't get the reference, Democrats like to paint Bukele's CECOT prison as some sort of concentration camp for poor, downtrodden Salvadorans who were just living their lives, not gang members who terrorized entire communities for years.)  

Advertisement

But Van Hollen isn't exactly going to be bringing his little terrorist friend home on the next flight back to Washington, D.C. Shortly after that, Bukele posted, "Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody."  Burn, as the kids say. 

Bukele, whose X feed is quite entertaining, especially tonight, also posted, "I love chess."

Perhaps this was his plan all along? 

Related: Leavitt Holds Powerful White House Press Briefing, Leaves the Media Stunned

Advertisement

Personally, I don't have a lot more to say about this; I just wanted to let our readers know that the good senator from Maryland finally had his dream date. Frankly I'm tired of hearing about this guy when there are so many other people more worthy of this level of attention. But the Democrats love them some murderers, terrorists, and gang members, so I'm sure we'll hear about it some more. I'll leave you with some more X posts that prove it. 

Advertisement

P.S. President Bukele, if you're reading, most people in the United States would probably have no problem with you keeping Van Hollen in El Salvador if you like. Let him spend some time in CECOT among the MS-13 members since he's such a big fan. I mean, it's an idea....Or what's that show that used to be on A&E? "Scared Straight?" The one where the juvenile delinquents spend time in jail so they're scared into turning their lives around? Maybe we could do that with Democrat politicians who think MS-13 members are just regular guys.  

We're on a new journey here at PJ Media, and we hope you'll join us as a VIP member

Not only do you support us and help keep running, but gain some perks for you too when you sign up. I know you're thinking it's going to be expensive, but right now, it's only $1.63 a month or less than $20 for an entire year of access. 

Click this link to sign up today, and use the code word FIGHT to make sure you get the best price. We can't wait for you to join us! 

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, watching a football game, or listening to Tom Petty.

Read more by Sarah Anderson
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DEMOCRATS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Recommended

Rubio: 'Are We Crazy? What Other Country in the World Would Allow This?' Sarah Anderson
Did the New York Times Just Call for a Communist Revolution?! Scott Pinsker
BOOM! The Trump Admin Fights Back Against Rogue Judge's Contempt Warning Matt Margolis
Lexington and Concord: 250 Years Later Rick Moran
Meet the Man Who Murdered the Democratic Party Scott Pinsker
Need Another Reason for Outrage Over Van Hollen's El Salvador Trip? Here It Is. Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
A Bright—and Long Overdue—Future for Conservative Media
#ZeroCOVID: Still Clinging Bitterly to The Narrative
Now We Know Who Firebombed Republicans’ New Mexico Office, and He’s About What You’d Expect
Advertisement