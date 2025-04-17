Democrat Senator Seen Sipping Cocktails with MS-13 Member in El Salvador

Well, the Democrat senator from Maryland, Chris Van Hollen, finally had his biggest dream come true on Thursday. Did he do something great for his home state and his constituents? No, he sat down and had drinks with a member of the foreign terrorist organization, MS-13, a group that has been terrorizing North America for years.

Van Hollen posted a picture of the meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia on X on Thursday, and he sounded about as giddy as one of my friends after going out on a first date with some guy she met on Tinder. You know, the guy who she swears is "the one" but probably has about four other girlfriends lined up. Here, you can see him consoling the guy who is a verified MS-13 member and domestic abuser.

I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return. pic.twitter.com/U9y2gZpxCb — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 18, 2025

El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, who presumably facilitated the meeting, posted some more pictures of it on X, along with the caption: "Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the 'death camps' & 'torture', now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!" (In case you don't get the reference, Democrats like to paint Bukele's CECOT prison as some sort of concentration camp for poor, downtrodden Salvadorans who were just living their lives, not gang members who terrorized entire communities for years.)

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the “death camps” & “torture”, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!🍹 pic.twitter.com/r6VWc6Fjtn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

But Van Hollen isn't exactly going to be bringing his little terrorist friend home on the next flight back to Washington, D.C. Shortly after that, Bukele posted, "Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody." Burn, as the kids say.

Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody 🇺🇸🤝🏼🇸🇻 https://t.co/2xVt4SNOGn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

Bukele, whose X feed is quite entertaining, especially tonight, also posted, "I love chess."

I love chess. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

Perhaps this was his plan all along?

Let me break down the trolling for everyone:

1. Bukele + Trump admin now prove Kilmar Garcia is bodily fine. Not mistreated.

2. A sitting Democratic senator is now on camera having margaritas with an illegal alien declared to be a member of MS-13. https://t.co/GgWNqgQGGE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 18, 2025

Personally, I don't have a lot more to say about this; I just wanted to let our readers know that the good senator from Maryland finally had his dream date. Frankly I'm tired of hearing about this guy when there are so many other people more worthy of this level of attention. But the Democrats love them some murderers, terrorists, and gang members, so I'm sure we'll hear about it some more. I'll leave you with some more X posts that prove it.

Find someone who looks at you the way Democrat Senator Van Hollen looks at foreign terrorists pic.twitter.com/lMbbYfXDs4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 18, 2025

.@RealTomHoman cooks Fake News CNN's @kaitlancollins (many such cases) on Kilmar Abrego Garcia:



"Two different federal judges said he's an MS-13 member. A police department said he's an MS-13 member. ICE data shows he's an MS-13 member. El Salvador said he's an MS-13 member." pic.twitter.com/vUYbx4uor5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 18, 2025

.@StephenM: “We’ve reached a point in American politics where we have one Party, led by @POTUS that fights for Americans, and a second Party, I guess led by @AOC that fights for illegal aliens. But not just illegal aliens — CRIMINAL, WIFE-BEATING, TERRORIST illegal aliens.” pic.twitter.com/KTST3wnwN0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 18, 2025

This is a sitting U.S. Senator consoling an MS-13 gang member. Traitorous. https://t.co/zKCLa4vnwa — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) April 18, 2025

P.S. President Bukele, if you're reading, most people in the United States would probably have no problem with you keeping Van Hollen in El Salvador if you like. Let him spend some time in CECOT among the MS-13 members since he's such a big fan. I mean, it's an idea....Or what's that show that used to be on A&E? "Scared Straight?" The one where the juvenile delinquents spend time in jail so they're scared into turning their lives around? Maybe we could do that with Democrat politicians who think MS-13 members are just regular guys.

