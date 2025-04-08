Jasmine Crockett on Immigration: 'We Done Picking Cotton'

I don't even know where to start with this one. Every time this woman opens her mouth, she says something dumber than the last time she spoke. Yes, you may have guessed that I'm talking about the most obnoxious person in politics at the moment, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).

Apparently, Crockett was the guest speaker at the 125th Anniversary Program at Grace Baptist Church in Connecticut over the weekend, and while I've only seen a minute or so of her speech, it didn't' come across as very Godly or Christian-like. In fact, it's extremely racist and offensive. But considering the source, are we surprised?

Get ready because you're about to be "educated."

"...I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country or the fact that we are a country of immigrants," Crockett began before saying, "The fact is ain't none of y'all trying to go and farm right now. Okay, so I'm lying? Raise your hands... You're not. You're not. We don't picking cotton. We are. You can't pay us enough to find a plantation."

In case you do not speak love child of Al Sharpton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC cosplay, what I believe the congresswoman is trying to say is that we need to keep illegal immigrants in this country so that we have someone to participate in their idea of Slavery 2.0.

Well, first of all, I'm pretty sure the people we're deporting aren't the ones "picking cotton." They're the ones who are raping, murdering, stealing, torturing, trafficking, kidnapping, and participating in organized crime. I don't know too many gang members whose day jobs involve farm work.

Second of all, Democrats might want to rein this kind of talk in because it's not a good look. It's not the first time someone on the left has said the quiet part out loud. As a matter of fact, back in February, I called the New York Times out for doing exactly that when it published a lengthy article about how deporting illegal immigrants was bad for the Hamptons because there'd be no one to mow the lawns or fill up the soap dispensers.

Third of all, if you're a lefty, please do not come crying at me about separating families or how Republicans hate "people with brown skin" or any of that garbage anymore. People live this have proven that you don't care about racism or separating families. You only care about growing your voter base for your modern day plantation. You want people on board with your sick ideology whom you can control. We see through your rhetoric. You only want to keep these people in the country so you can win them over and buy their votes. If you truly cared, you'd see that our border crisis is only hurting families. If you were so concerned about "people with brown skin," you'd realize that our border crisis is hurting the law-abiding citizens of Mexico and Central America just like it's hurting us. But they can't vote for you.

In the meantime, all we do is encourage them to come to the country legally and find their own law-abiding American Dream.

And finally, when will this woman's 15 minutes of fame be over? Actually, I was once in favor of her shutting up, but now, I'm all turned around. The more she talks, the more she proves who the Democrats really are — I mean she's the loudest at the moment so she must be their new leadership, right? In that case, keep talking, Crockett. Show the country what you and your side are really all about.