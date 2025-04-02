Virtue Signaling or Fence Sitting? Florida Mayor Refuses to Sign — or Veto — Immigration Bill

Here's a head-scratcher for you. (Well, probably not really since she's a Democrat.)

Last week, the Jacksonville, Fla., City Council passed the Jacksonville Illegal Immigration Enforcement Act in a 12-5 vote. The ordinance will make it a "local crime for undocumented immigrants to enter or reside in the city of Jacksonville" and it will provide the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office with resources needed for "identifying immigrants without permanent legal status," including 25 mobile fingerprint scanners.

But Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan refused to sign it on Wednesday. She also refused to veto it. That means it will go still go into effect.

Deegan held a press conference on Wednesday, stating that the sheriff's office will still get its funding but beyond that, she felt that the bill "does nothing that federal and state law does not already do." She added that there are "elements of the bill that will likely drive the city into expensive lawsuits" and "language in the bill that is hurtful and stoking fear in immigrants that are legally living and working [in Jacksonville] lawfully." I'm not sure why people who are here legally would be afraid of such a bill but okay.

She followed that by sending a message to "every immigrant living in Jacksonville: You belong. You matter. You are loved. And we will continue to stand with you." She went on to praise both the city's immigrants and the city's law enforcement and reiterate that the sheriff's office will receive the funding but that she wishes that was all that was in the bill.

To every immigrant living in Jacksonville – whether you’ve been here for decades or just arrived – I want you to hear this from your Mayor: You belong. You matter. You are loved. And we will continue to stand with you.



You can watch my full remarks from today's press conference… pic.twitter.com/pYxLYPb6BY — Mayor Donna Deegan (@MayorDeegan) April 2, 2025

This may be one of the most cowardly cases of leadership I've seen in a while. I'm not knocking this woman for having principles, if she really does. Whether or not I agree with them, I can respect the heck out of that. It's actually rare to find a Democrat with real principles these days.

But good grief, at least stand up for what you believe in. Veto the bill if you don't like it and have the council start over with something else for the sheriff's office. Or sign it and stop the virtue signaling. She's essentially providing law enforcement with the tools they need to stop illegal immigration in the city, but whining about how she doesn't want to stop illegal immigration in the city. Take a stand in one direction or the other already.

So, what is the mayor's explanation for refusing to sign or veto? She started with this: "I want to be crystal clear: I do not believe this bill is necessary, and I will not sign it. It will become law without my signature," she said, adding, "So, why not veto it? Because it's a distraction that would delight those who want to fight our city's forward progress to further their own ambitions. I want to be clear, I am not afraid of that fight. I just don't think it is worth sacrificing all we have left to do in this city. We've accomplished so much, and there is still so much to do. I don't believe it is worth sacrificing all we have left to do over a bill that does not change anything."

Well, you don't need an interpreter to tell you that doesn't really mean anything. Sounds like Deegan took a class in politician speak. But then she finally admitted the truth: She just doesn't want her name on it so she can continue running for office without taking a stand. "It does keep my name from being attached to something that creates a sense of fear for immigrants living here lawfully," she said.

So, the reality is that it's all about her and her political career. I wonder how sore this woman is from straddling the fence so hard?

For what it's worth, before the mayor spoke, members of the city council stood on the steps of city hall and asked her to stop playing politics and sign the bill.

Today, I stood with my colleagues on the steps of City Hall imploring Mayor Deegan sign the Illegal Immigration Enforcement Act into law. She refused to put her name on it—but let it become law anyway.



Punting and playing politics on an issue as critical as this is disappointing… pic.twitter.com/chGXhFgwdw — Kevin Carrico (@CMKevinCarrico) April 2, 2025

Proud to stand with my brother @CMKevinCarrico today. The Mayor must sign the Illegal Immigration Enforcement Act - no more politics or delay! #flapol pic.twitter.com/IcVdnxCFJZ — Terrance Freeman (@TFreemanJax) April 2, 2025

Democrat nonsense doesn't stop at the federal level, as you can see here. There are governors, mayors, and other politicians across the country who care only about themselves and the next move in their political careers.

