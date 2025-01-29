Fashion Mag Mocks Melania (And It's Pretty Nasty)

Donald Trump has been in office for a little over a week, and the mainstream media has proven that it's taking no prisoners as it finds a way to cast a negative light on every single thing the president does. But apparently, it's not stopping there. It's also going after the first lady for, well, her fashion choices.

Advertisement

I have a personal rule for myself: I don't like to attack a president's wife and other family members unless they choose to insert themselves into politics and the public eye à la Hillary Clinton, but obviously, I'm in the minority. Vogue released a scathing article about Melania Trump on Tuesday, proving all gloves are off.

The fashion magazine, which has been dying a slow death over the years, accused the first lady of cosplaying "The Apprentice" and compared her to a "freelance magician" in her official White House portrait, which was released earlier this week:

The White House has unveiled first lady Melania Trump’s official portrait. The sober black-and-white photograph by Régine Mahaux features Trump, the Washington Monument towering over her shoulder, resting her fingers on a reflective black desk and staring down the camera as if to say, 'You’re fired.' Indeed, Trump looked more like she was guest starring on an episode of The Apprentice than assuming the role of first lady of the United States. Trump’s clothing certainly didn’t help the boardroom pastiche. The first lady wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket with satin-trimmed lapels over a white button-up, which she paired with a Ralph Lauren cummerbund and trousers. The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant. It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics—even when faced with 248 years of tradition.

Advertisement

Oh, give me a break. This has nothing to do with her fashion choices and is 100% a hit piece because this beautiful woman committed the biggest crime anyone can imagine: being married to Donald Trump. If this had been Michelle Obama or Jill Biden, they would have praised the "you're fired" attitude and declared "tuxedos" the hottest new trend.

Related: Melania Is All Business In Her New Official Portrait

But it didn't stop there. The article went on to criticize Mrs. Trump's last official portrait as well:

Unlike the new black-and-white image, Trump’s first portrait was in color, featuring the first lady—face airbrushed into oblivion—wide-eyed, smiling with a hint of teeth, her arms crossed to display a massive diamond wedding ring. This time, while the portrait remains more subdued, the Trumps are displaying wealth not through diamond rings but through the coterie of tech CEOs who sat in the front row at the 2025 inauguration, whose combined net worth was over a trillion dollars.

This isn't the first time Vogue has gone after the first lady. The fashion rag has a tradition of featuring first ladies on its cover, including Clinton, Obama, and Biden, but it failed to do so during Trump's first term. Ironically, Mrs. Trump has appeared on the cover in the past, but I guess that was before her husband turned into literally Hitler or something.

Advertisement

If I ran a fashion magazine, first, I'd stay out of politics and stick to what I know. Second, I'd be happy to have any first lady, regardless of her political affiliation, on the cover. And third, if the first lady was an actual model, I'd be thrilled to death to dress her for photo shoots. But sadly, I guess some people are just too bitter to see others as actual human beings and not their political beliefs.