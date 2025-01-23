Hollywood Nominates a Dude for 'Best Actress'

Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet, Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Helen Mirren... Carlos Gascon? Even though one of these things is not like the other, they all have something in common: They've been nominated for an Academy Award for "Best Actress."

Look, I couldn't care less about the Oscars, and I'm sure most of you agree. Hollywood has long proven that it is out of touch with reality and out of touch with the rest of the country. But as a woman — an actual biological woman in case we have any confused liberals lurking around — I'm so sick of the misogyny that has infiltrated our culture in the form of transgenderism.

For example, while the Academy Awards mean nothing to most of us, I'm sure they do mean something to the people who create movies. And each year, only five women are nominated for the coveted "Best Actress" award. Out of all the actresses in all the movies, that's a pretty small group, so when one of those coveted slots ends up going to a man, it's kind of gross. Kind of like when a guy participates in women's sports.

This year's nominees are Cynthia Erivo from "Wicked," Mikey Madison from "Enora," Demi Moore from "The Substance," Fernanda Torres from "I'm Still Here," and Karla Sofia Gascon from "Emilia Perez."

The thing is Karla Sofia Gascon was actually born Carlos Gascon. In 2016, he decided he was a woman. At that time, he'd been with his wife, Marisa Gutierrez, and they had a five-year-old daughter. Something I find sort of odd about that is that appears to be his first film role since 2013, but I'll keep my speculation about that to myself.

JUST IN: Karla Sofia Gascón, a man pretending to be a woman, has been nominated for "Best Actress" for the Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/gXNLWTN7mo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2025

Anyway, Gascon stars in the movie "Emilia Perez," which is also nominated for "Best Picture" and several other awards that it will most likely win because it's about the weirdest freaking thing I've ever seen. From what I understand, it's about a Mexican cartel leader who suddenly decides to transition into a woman. Well, I'll let Megyn Kelly explain:





Oh, but it gets better. It's also a musical! Here's a clip:

I can’t even wrap my head around ‘Emilia Pérez’ getting THIRTEEN (13!!!) #Oscars nominations.



Quite possibly the worst movie ever (mid-scores from audiences & critics) to get double digit nominations. Baffling. pic.twitter.com/xbIwQnUgSM — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) January 23, 2025

I don't know. I guess it's kind of catchy. "From man to woman, from woman to man? From penis to vaginaaaa..." No, I can't even pretend with this garbage. If this is literally the best movie made this year, then Jean Smart was right: Hollywood should not broadcast this awards show.

So, if Gascon wins, he'll make history as the first openly transgender person to receive a nomination for any acting category, aka the first dude to steal an award from a woman. All I can say is poor Demi Moore. How long has she been waiting for this moment?

If you're interested, here is a full list of the Oscar nominees. As for me, maybe I'll finally get around to watching the Reagan movie.