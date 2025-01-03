Are Some Hollywood Stars Working on a Conservative Version of 'The View'?

Last month, actor and comedian Rob Schneider told Fox News that his new company, No Apologies Media, would be launching an all-female conservative talk show to counter ABC's "The View." However, he said it won't be just like "The View." It'll actually be something people might want to watch.

"It will be the opposite because this will be entertaining. It'll be funny. It'll have funny women on it that are going to tell jokes and tell stories, and health and wellness," Schneider said. He added that people are sick of politics and the shaming that comes along with it. "We're going to have an entertaining show with people — from all over America. We're not just trying to bring people who are angry and bitter and reinforcing their political echo chamber."

Schneider, who is an outspoken Donald Trump and free speech supporter, said the show would be filled with "household names" and would begin filming before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

And news came out today that potentially reinforces that. The actor met with billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong and allegedly pitched the show, presumably looking for someone to help back it financially. Soon-Shiong is a South African-born surgeon and businessman who invented the drug Abraxane, which is used to help treat various forms of cancer. He's also a minority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA team, and he owns the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

During the meeting, Schneider was reportedly joined by another big name out of Hollywood: actress Cheryl Hines of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" fame. Hines is, of course, the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services. It sounds like maybe he already has one host lined up?

The New York Post reports that Schneider's rep did confirm that the meeting took place and said, "Rob did have a wonderful meeting with Mr. Soon-Shiong and liked the new direction the L.A. Times is taking," but the rep did not confirm that they talked about anything to do with the conservative talk show or whether there are any specific plans in place to make it happen. However, Schneider himself did add a post to his X timeline featuring the New York Post story.

All of this comes after it was reported in November that the bosses at ABC were in "panic mode" to find more conservative voices to add to the panel on "The View," as well as some of their other network programming. Someone will have to tell me if they ever did because I don't think I'd watch that show if you paid me.

And admittedly, I don't know that I'd personally watch any kind of "all-female" talk show. Conservative or liberal, it's just not my cup of tea. However, I really like the idea of having a legitimate alternative to "The View" available to the audiences who would enjoy it. And if it's done well enough, I'm willing to bet the ratings will be much higher than they are for Whoopi, Joy, and the rest of the sour patch gang over at ABC.

So, what say you? Would you watch Schneider's new show?