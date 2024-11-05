Don't Wear Your MAGA Hat to the Grocery Store Unless You're Prepared to Defend Yourself

Trump supporters, I have to interrupt your Election Day fun with a warning: Be careful when you go to the grocery store. No, I'm not talking about the fact that I just paid $8 for a bag of chips and $12 for a pack of bacon yesterday. I'm talking about how your MAGA hat and other pro-Trump gear could lead to you being assaulted.

That appears to be what happened in Upstate New York on Friday. In the small village of Bath, just outside of Buffalo, police were called to the scene of a crime at a Tops Friendly Markets. A fight had broken out inside the store.

According to the police report, a Trump supporter was shopping and minding his own business when 60-year-old Robert Yott spotted the guy's iconic red MAGA hat and lost his mind. Yott allegedly initiated an argument before becoming increasingly aggressive. He then punched the guy repeatedly in the mouth and head, breaking his teeth and bloodying his face. The police called it a "random act of violence," stating that the two had no history and didn't even know each other.

Yott was arrested and charged with felony second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Democrats and others with Trump Derangement Syndrome have proven just how unhinged they can be during this election cycle. Our own president, Joe Biden, called Trump supporters "garbage," and former president Barack Obama attempted to shame black men by calling them sexist for not voting for Kamala Harris. And now it looks like you're putting yourself at risk of having your teeth knocked out of your mouth by simply wearing your pro-Trump clothing in public.

This isn't the first time people suffering from TDS have freaked out over the mere sight of a pro-Trump symbol. Last month, fashion designer and shop owner Andre Soriano told Fox News that he was forced to remove Trump signs that he'd had on display for years in the windows of his boutique after a local woman saw them, began crying hysterically, and called the police.

Last Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys, and after the game, 49ers superstar Nick Bosa appeared on TV wearing his own MAGA hat. Democrat Robert Rivas, who currently serves as the 71st speaker of the California State Assembly and is a self-proclaimed lifelong 49ers fan, posted on X that he's "seen enough of Bosa in California" and hopes he gets traded to Mar-a-Lago. It appears the post has since been deleted, potentially due to the backlash he received.

And speaking of the NFL, a man was thrown out of a Buffalo Bills game over the weekend for wearing a "Trump 2024" t-shirt under a hoodie. Fans caught a security guard on camera telling the man that political clothing was not allowed at the game and that it had nothing to do with Trump.

We've all heard stories of neighbors stealing Trump signs or people mocking MAGA hats, though punching someone in the face over a piece of clothing or an accessory takes the cake. But as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said when he appeared on "Gutfeld" a few weeks ago, "...there's intolerance, there's vigil, there's poison, there's anger on both sides, but I found that it's more that the Democrats are much less tolerant of somebody holding different political beliefs."