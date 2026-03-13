Hard-Left MSNOW Would Prefer National Suicide to Accusations of 'Racism'

The left has made its allegedly courageous stand against “racism” such a centerpiece of its noxious and unappealing socialist program for America that, where the real thing does not exist, it has to be invented. On Wednesday, MSNOW did its part by dismissing patriotic lawmakers’ concerns over the encroachment of Sharia and jihad activity as the latest examples of the perennial bogeyman. “On Monday morning,” wrote MSNOW’s far-left columnist (they don’t, of course, have any other kind) Michael A. Cohen, “Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., did something that has become practically routine among House Republicans: He launched a racist attack against millions of American Muslims.”

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What aroused Cohen’s ire was the fact that Ogles wrote: “Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie.” Cohen was all the more enraged because “when asked about Ogles’ bigoted anti-Muslim outburst, House Speaker Mike Johnson did what he’s done many times in the past when a Republican House member posted an outrageously racist sentiment on social media: nothing.”

All Johnson said instead was that “there’s a lot of energy in the country, and a lot of popular sentiment, that the demand to impose Sharia law in America is a serious problem.” Cohen responded to that by asserting that “in fact, there is no popular sentiment to impose Sharia law in America — and it’s not a serious problem.”

Cohen said nothing about when, in late February, a speaker told a large Muslim crowd in New York City: “Oh, don’t scare them, brothers! Relax! They’re over here on purpose to be like, ‘Oh my God!’ Who’s seen those videos where they’re like, ‘Oh my God, the Muslims are taking over New York City!’ Seen those? You seen those? Let them know that we are taking over New York City! Takbir!” And the crowd responds with an enthusiastic “Allahu akbar.”

The Muslim Brotherhood, meanwhile, has drastically increased its influence and activities in the United States over the past two decades and is dedicated in its own words, according to a captured internal document, to “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within, and sabotaging its miserable house, so that it falls, and Allah’s religion reigns supreme over other religions.”

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In line with that, in Aug. 2024, Nihad Awad, the executive director of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), detailed a strategy for gaining political power: “If we commit to do this, four years from now, the Muslim community will have 4,000 new journalists, we will have 4,000 filmmakers, 4,000 lawyers, 4,000 students of political science, 4,000 students of history. The next year, we will have another 4,000. Fifteen years from now, the Muslim community will have 50,000, an army of these people. They will design our image, they will protect the truth and the news, most likely many of these people will run for public office and they will become lawmakers…We can have, in ten years, at least 40-50 members of Congress, in the U.S. Congress.”

Also, back in Dec. 2025, a young Somali Muslim in the U.S. made a video. Holding a large photo of Trump, the young man said, “My biggest fear in life is that this man may never witness our full takeover. Yes, he may never wi— witness that. He already witnessed our partial takeover, our little success, in America…. So. He’s old and sick, I know, he may not witness our full takeover. But I promise you that his sons will witness.”

Related: After ISIS Bombing in New York, Mamdani Condemns Islamic Terrorism — Nah, Just Kidding

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After ignoring all this and much more like it, Cohen claims that “Johnson’s real concern is not the myth of impending Sharia law, but rather mobilizing Republican voters in the run-up to this November’s midterm elections. And if the last 10 years have taught us anything, it is that Republican voters seem to eagerly respond to openly racist political appeals.” After detailing some of the allegedly egregious statements patriotic politicians have made, Cohen said, “Make no mistake, this is pure racism — and it’s increasingly also showing up on the campaign trail.” He bewails what he claims is “the GOP’s open embrace of undeniably racist appeals.”

What Cohen fails ever to explain, however, is exactly how opposition to jihad violence and Sharia oppression of women is racist. Muslims do not all belong to one race. Islam is not a race. There are Muslims, and jihadis, of all races. And Cohen is likewise mum about the recent spate of jihad attacks in the U.S., at Old Dominion University, in Austin, Texas, at a Michigan synagogue, and in New York City. Apparently it would be “racist” for Americans to put two and two together and realize that all this (and there will be much more of it) is coming from Islam’s teachings of warfare against unbelievers. It is better, as far as the left is concerned, to commit national and civilizational suicide than to do anything that could be perceived as “racist.”

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