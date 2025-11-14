Okay, Now It’s Confirmed: Trump Is Driving Leftists CRAZY

The news is not unexpected in the least, given the maniacal hatred that leftists have directed at Donald Trump ever since he first announced that he was running for president in 2015, and even before then, when he dared not to strike the appropriate posture of awe and reverence before the august personage of Barack Hussein Obama. Now, however, a psychotherapist has confirmed it: hatred of the president is driving leftists stark, raving mad.

Advertisement

Collin Rugg of Trending Politics noted Friday that “psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert says that 75% of the patients he sees have a deep hatred for Trump and are ‘hyper fixated’ on him.” They hate him, but he is, after all, president of the United States, and they can’t bear to stop following politics closely enough to regain some perspective and serenity. "They can't sleep,” Alpert said on Fox News, because “they feel traumatized by Mr. Trump."

Alpert said: "I had one patient who said she couldn't enjoy a vacation because anytime she saw Trump in the news or on her device, she felt triggered…. So this is a profound pathology, and I would even go so far as to call it the defining pathology of our time." That’s right. Trump Derangement Syndrome isn’t just a phrase patriots use to mock leftists anymore. It’s a real malady, and it deserves a place in the next edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the basic handbook for mental health workers.

NEW: Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert says that 75% of the patients he sees have a deep hatred for Trump and are "hyper fixated" on him.



"They can't sleep, they feel traumatized by Mr. Trump."



"I had one patient who said she couldn't enjoy a vacation because anytime she saw… pic.twitter.com/q4n3KMtzFV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 14, 2025

Advertisement

Why do leftists suffer from this, while patriots have endured the misrule of Bill Clinton, Obama, and Old Joe Biden without being driven totally around the bend? There are many reasons for that, chief among them being the fact that patriots generally tend to be religious people, while leftists are not. A key element of both Judaism and Christianity is the idea is that human beings are flawed to the extent that it is not possible to establish a perfect society on earth.

The awareness of human frailty also prevents patriots from both mistaking politicians for gods, while a hallmark of leftist regimes in the modern age has been the cult of personality. Leftism contends that the perfect society — be it the workers’ paradise of Marxism or some DEI palace of equity that soothes the nightmares of the likes of Kamala Harris — can actually be established on earth.

When it is established, it will be the work of a benign human god such as Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Kim Jong Un or some other leftist tyrant; all of these and others have demanded, and received, worshipful adoration from their people. In their officially atheist regimes, these leaders (and other leftists who have risen to the top in totalitarian regimes) have clearly endeavored to take the place of God in their hearts and minds of those over whom they rule.

Advertisement

Of course, American leftists don’t go in for that kind of cultic activity, right? Sure. The next time you’re in a conversation with a leftist, say something disparaging about Barack Obama and watch what happens. This leader-worship, meanwhile, has a flip side. These ersatz leftist religions not only need a god; they need a devil, too — someone upon whom everything can be blamed. George Orwell indelibly captured this impulse in 1984 with the “Two Minutes Hate,” during which the citizens of the totalitarian state of Oceania were compelled to scream invective at Emanuel Goldstein, the enemy of the regime and of all that was good.

Who is Donald Trump but the left’s real-life Emanuel Goldstein today? Leftists who can’t sleep at night because thoughts of Trump torment them are caught up in a frenzy of religious fanaticism, consumed with hatred for the Satan figure of the left’s secular religion.

Related: Trump Asks Supreme Court to Throw Out the Worst Biden-Era Miscarriage of Justice Against Him

That means that the only real and lasting cure to Trump Derangement Syndrome is to take a step back and realize that human society is not actually perfectible. The workers’ paradise of Marx and his children and heirs is a pipe dream. Trying to establish a perfect world of justice and equity has only resulted in piles of corpses and millions of ruined lives. Neither Lenin nor Mao nor even Barack Obama is the good leader who will usher in the new age of righteousness, and Trump is not the devil.

Advertisement

Above all, leftists should look back into the family history and discover the religion that they or their parents discarded, and take it up again. This will do them a world of good to see Trump, even as they continue to oppose him, in a more realistic and saner light. Who knows? They might even be able to get a good night’s sleep.

Remember: when you get your news from the establishment media, you're relying on people who are very likely TDS sufferers. PJ Media delivers the antidote: Become a VIP member today and join the society of the sane. Use code FIGHT for 60% off.