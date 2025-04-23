Trump Calls Kashmir Terror Attack ‘Deeply Disturbing’ as Sickening Details Emerge

Early on Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump wrote on TruthSocial: “Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!”

Advertisement

Trump was referring to a jihad attack in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been a hotbed of jihad activity for decades. The Associated Press reported that “assailants indiscriminately fired at tourists visiting a beauty spot in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Police said it was a ‘terror attack’ carried out by militants fighting against Indian rule near the disputed region’s resort town of Pahalgam.” This report, like virtually all establishment media reports about jihad activity, was reticent to the point of being actively misleading about who the attackers really were.

A Wednesday Times of India report offered more clarity. It stated that “the three terrorists suspected to have carried out the deadly Pahalgam attack used specific code names, Moosa, Yunus, and Asif, to mask their identities during the operation that killed 28 people, mostly tourists.” Moosa, Yunus and Asif were “identified as Asif Shaikh, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha, all of whom are believed to be operatives of The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy.” Lashkar-e-Taiba (“Army of the Righteous”) is a jihad group operating out of Pakistan.

The Times of India added a telling detail: “Survivors recalled the attackers, dressed in Indian Army fatigues, demanded victims reveal their religion and recite Islamic verses before opening fire.” The jihadis were intent upon killing only non-Muslims, in accord with the Qur’an’s command to Muslims to “kill the idolaters wherever you find them” (9:5). Islam certainly classifies Hindus as idolaters, and so the jihadis wanted to kill them only and make sure not to kill any fellow Muslims in the process.

Advertisement

Firstpost provided the grisly details: “After indiscriminate firing in the beginning, terrorists singled out non-Muslims to kill them. In a video from the site of the attack, a woman said that a terrorist shot her husband after finding that he was not a Muslim. ‘We were having bhelpuri and they shot my husband. One man came and said that he is perhaps not a Muslim and they shot him.’ said the woman in Hindi.”

The jihadis also “checked people for circumcision and asked people to recite ‘kalma’ to identify non-Muslims and shot them — ‘kalma’ in Islam is a declaration of faith and serves as the allegiance to God. Those who could not recite it were deemed non-Muslims and were shot.” Muslims practice circumcision; Hindus do not.

This is reminiscent of other incidents, including one right here in the U.S., when a Muslim in Minnesota in 2016 asked mall shoppers if they were Muslim and then stabbed non-Muslims. In January 2022, in Nigeria, a man recounted that Fulani jihadis stopped him and started beating him. Then they asked him if he was Muslim or Christian; when he said he was Christian, they intensified the beating.

In Burkina Faso in November 2021, Muslims asked villagers if they were Christian or Muslim, then killed the Christians. In the Philippines in February 2019, Muslims murdered a man for failing to recite Qur’an verses, while releasing six others who could recite them. In Mali, Muslims screaming “Allahu akbar” took hostages, freeing those who could recite the Qur’an.

Advertisement

In September 2013, at Nairobi’s Westgate Mall, Muslims murdered people who couldn’t answer questions about Islam. In June 2014, Muslims murdered people who could not pass an Islam quiz. In November 2014, Muslims murdered 28 non-Muslims who couldn’t recite Qur’an verses. In April 2015, Muslims screaming “Allahu akbar” stormed Garissa University College, and only shot those who couldn’t recite Qur’an.

In a Bangladesh restaurant in July 2016, the jihadis spared those who could recite from the Qur’an. In July 2017 in Kenya, Muslims asked Christians to “recite Islamic dogmas” and murdered them when they couldn’t do so. In May 2018, in Belgium, a Muslim who murdered four people told a hostage that he wouldn’t harm her since she was Muslim and was observing the Ramadan fast.

Related: Kentucky Fried Terrorism

In September 2018, in Kenya, Muslims murdered two non-Muslims for failing to recite the Qur’an. In Mozambique in June 2021, Muslims were hunting for Christians door-to-door. In 2024, Hamas spared the life of an Israeli Arab doctor after he successfully answered questions about the Qur’an and Muhammad.

Yet despite this recurring phenomenon, many people will continue to insist that Islamic jihad terrorism has nothing to do with Islam, and that those who say otherwise are racist, bigoted “Islamophobes.” Some people, in other words, are impervious to facts.

Advertisement

Why do you need to become a PJ Media VIP member? Because here, you will get background on the pressing news stories of the day that you won't find anywhere else. Sign up today, and you'll get full and unfettered access to all of our articles, our podcasts, and our other offerings. You'll also get a smashing 60% off if you use the promo code FIGHT!