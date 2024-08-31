Good News: The People Responsible for the Afghanistan Debacle Will Now Help Guard Candidates

The Secret Service, with its abject incompetence (at best) thoroughly exposed in the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, is now going to get some help. The Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, has announced that his department will be providing those charged with guarding the presidential and vice presidential candidates with “additional military support capabilities.” Hey, that’s a relief. We can all rest easy knowing that the people responsible for the Biden regime’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan in Aug. 2021 will now be making sure that some young ideologue doesn’t try again to make the left’s Trump problem go away for good. What could possibly go wrong?

Reuters reported Thursday that “Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh did not provide details on the type of support that would be provided but said Austin had directed U.S. Northern Command to plan and provide support to the Secret Service at various locations during the election.” A Secret Service wonk was a bit more forthcoming, explaining that “as part of this effort, the Department of Defense is providing the U.S. Secret Service with additional assistance including logistics, transportation, and communications, through the 2024 campaign season.”

Great. Really, though, the problem here is that the assassination attempt on Trump has exposed the Secret Service as abjectly incompetent or worse. How effective is it going to be to give this failed agency some help from another government agency that was exposed as likewise abjectly incompetent or worse three years ago, when it oversaw the disastrously botched Afghanistan withdrawal? If I weren’t so sure that the Biden-Harris regime is ardently patriotic and committed to the founding ideals of the American republic, including the tolerance and even encouragement of a loyal opposition, I might start to suspect that the regime is setting up the Secret Service for another failure. But that, of course, is inconceivable.

After all, the Secret Service has already identified and neutralized its fall guys for their failure to prevent a skeevy young leftist from getting off eight shots at Trump. Fox News reported last week that “at least five members of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) have been placed on administrative leave” because of their failures in connection with the Trump shooting. This means that “the five are still employed,” drawing your hard-earned money, “but are teleworking and are no longer allowed in the field. They cannot do any investigative work.” That’s good, but of course it’s not even close to being good enough.

That’s because it’s clear that these five agents were not responsible for the Secret Service’s July 13 debacle. There was a long string of inexplicable mistakes, all committed by veteran agents, including the head of the agency — all of whom were Democrats. So why isn’t the “news media” asking the real question: did someone order the hit on President Trump? Or is the Secret Service really this useless?

According to Fox, the Secret Service has “concluded internal interviews to understand how Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to fire several shots from the AGR building in Butler,” a building that was so close to Trump that there should have been no question of the Secret Service securing it. Yet Crooks was able to climb onto its roof and shoot at Trump despite being spotted by numerous individuals long before he got off his eight shots. Even worse, “text messages sent by local law enforcement responsible for monitoring the rally flagged Crooks to colleagues as suspicious at least 90 minutes before he opened fire. Despite this, he was still able to shoot at Trump and the crowd.”

As is usually the case with stories involving the Biden-Harris regime, it gets even worse. CBS News reported on July 24 that FBI director Christopher Wray “told members of the House Judiciary Committee that the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, flew a drone near the site of the rally roughly two hours before he opened fire. Wray said investigators recovered the drone in Crooks’ vehicle, and the bureau believes he was watching video streamed from the device to scout the area.”

That’s right: this murderous leftist was flying a drone at the site where the focus of the left’s furious hatred was about to speak, and then ambled onto the site heavily armed, and still the would-be assassin wasn’t stopped. Yet even that is not the end of the Secret Service’s failures on July 13. National Review noted Friday that “another hinderance to the Secret Service’s communications was the poor phone service at the Butler rally….The lack of bandwidth delayed the Secret Service’s deployment of drones, and prevented them from detecting the drone Crooks flew around the perimeter of the rally at roughly 3:51 p.m. on the day of the shooting.” Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe “could not explain how Crooks was able to fly his drone but the Secret Service could not, and he expressed regret for the agency’s choice to decline local law enforcement’s offer to fly drones overhead.”

Is the Secret Service really that incompetent? If so, is the Defense Department really going to be of any significant help? The problem that the American people face in asking such questions is the same one we face in demanding accountability for the crimes and corruption of leading leftist politicians, from Old Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on down: the people who would hold them accountable are also corrupt leftists, and have no interest in seeing the full truth revealed or justice done. Consequently, we may never know the full story of what happened on July 13.