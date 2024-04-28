Who Funds Hamas? You Do, Thanks to Old Joe Biden

It’s all out in the open now. The House voted 366-58 on Saturday to send $9.1 billion to Gaza, and that means $9.1 billion to Hamas. This isn’t the first time that the Biden regime has made clear which side it’s on, and it likely won’t be the last. But this time, Old Joe and his henchmen are getting some pushback.

The $9.1 billion is earmarked, of course, as “humanitarian assistance,” but that ruse is fooling fewer and fewer people. Just The News reported Friday that the bill is “under scrutiny” in the first place because the amount that Gaza will be getting is “significantly more than the annual gross domestic product of the Gaza Strip,” and no safeguards are in place to ensure that the money will not fall into the wrong hands: “critics say the U.S. is essentially funding Hamas through the bill.”

Officially, this massive cash outlay is for "Migration and Refugee Assistance" and "International Disaster Assistance." It is so massive, in fact, that it is “more than four times the amount of the annual GDP in the Gaza Strip, which was about $2 billion last year, according to the United Nations.” The Gaza Strip is about to be awash in American money, and that means that even if Hamas has already burned through the $10 billion that Old Joe Biden and his henchmen sent to Hamas’ money men in Tehran last month, more billions are on their way.

The Biden regime doesn’t want you to worry about this. The bill “calls for the Secretary of State to establish oversight measures to ensure that the aid is not diverted by Hamas,” but really, what can he possibly do short of establishing an American military presence in Gaza? Hamas controls Gaza. There is no force in Gaza that is strong enough to stand up to Hamas. So provisos written into legislation drafted and passed in faraway Washington, D.C. is one thing, but the reality on the ground in Gaza is something else altogether, and the Biden regime must know that.

Morton Klein, President of the Zionist Organization of America, stated it plainly: "Biden and this administration knows that almost all of it,” that is, the aid, “is stolen by Hamas.” That leads to an inescapable conclusion: “We are funding Hamas. Do you realize the nightmare of this? We are funding Hamas with this 9 billion. What is wrong with this administration?"

Well, that last question would take longer to answer than there is space on the Internet, but Klein is right: the Biden regime is funding Hamas, which means that American taxpayers are getting soaked to provide for the upkeep of jihad terrorists. Klein also pointed out that by waiving sanctions on Iran and ensuring that billions flow into the mullahs’ coffers, the Biden regime was "funding the biggest funder of terrorism of Islamic terrorism in the world."

Morton Klein was not alone in noticing where the money is going. Ramzi Awda, who as the secretary-general of the International Campaign to Combat the Occupation and Apartheid is no friend of Israel, said that an "armed militia of Hamas" steals the aid that comes into Gaza. He added: “Most of the aid is being stolen – over 60% or 70% of the aid goes to the warehouses of some movements, some factions, some tribes.” Hamas jihadis, he says, then "re-sell the products to the people at exorbitant prices."

Klein concluded: "This administration should be ashamed of themselves for funding Hamas and the biggest funder of terrorism in the world, Iran. It's just mind-boggling." Yes indeed, Mr. Klein, but for Biden regime wonks to be ashamed of themselves, they would have to be capable of shame. If anything is clear from the tragicomedy of the last three years, it is that shame is not a concept with which regime apparatchiks are familiar. They maintain with a straight face that men can become women, that these pretend women should be able to compete in women’s sports, even though they make women’s sports a mockery. They claim that the Southern border is secure. They insist that Old Joe Biden is energetic and sharp as a tack, leaving people who are decades younger exhausted after trying to keep up with his whirlwind of activity. Shame? The Biden regime doesn’t know the meaning of the word.