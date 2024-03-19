As Biden Condemns 'Islamophobia,' U.S. Muslim Clerics Make Spine-Chilling Remarks About Jews

Friday was a day that ended in a “y,” and so it was another occasion for leftist virtue-signaling. Old Joe Biden’s ghostwriter wrote on X: “On the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we recognize the hate that Muslims face because of their beliefs and the ugly resurgence of Islamophobia following the war in Gaza. Let us rededicate ourselves to a world where people of all faiths are free to live without fear.” Biden hasn’t said a word, however, about the hate that Jews face from Muslims themselves. And it’s no wonder: such talk would clash with the left’s narrative.

In that narrative, Muslims are always and in every case victims, no matter what the actual circumstances may be. Among the chief propagators of this narrative are Muslim leaders themselves, who have perfected in the two decades since 9/11 the language of grievance that they know opens doors for them among the political and media elites. And so on Monday, Ibrahim Hooper of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) declared that Biden’s statement wasn’t good enough: “From Joe Biden on down, liberals denounce anti-Muslim bias to avoid mentioning the scourge of hate against #Palestinians. #Gaza #genocide @theintercept.”

Hooper included that last tag because he linked to a Monday article in The Intercept entitled “Let’s Name It: Not Just Islamophobia, but Anti-Palestinianism.” This article leads off with three alleged incidents of “Islamophobia,” at least one of which, the killing of three Muslim college students in Vermont, has nothing actually to do with hatred of Muslims at all. The killer had, in fact, defended Hamas, and so there was no evidence whatsoever that his murders had to do with “anti-Palestinian hate.”

Neither Biden, nor Hooper, nor The Intercept, meanwhile, had anything to say the genuine hatred that is coming out of U.S. mosques. The indispensable Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) recently reported that an imam in Miami, Dr. Fadi Yousef Kablawi, said this in a Friday sermon on March 8: “Allah revealed to the messengers, instantly: ‘We will defeat the oppressors, and We will make you the dwellers of their land, of their homes.’…By Allah, those settlements that they built, by Allah we will live in them.…By Allah, we will seize [them]. By Allah, we will enjoy [them]. By Allah we will live in [them]. If it is not us, our children will live in [them]. By Allah, the law of Allah and the shari’a of Allah will rule the land.”

This amounted to a prediction of the total destruction of Israel, which would mean a new genocide of the Jews, and Kablawi wasn’t finished. He prayed: “Oh Allah, support their mujahideen. Oh Allah, guide their shooting. Oh Allah, support them with our soldiers. Oh Allah, bring annihilation upon enemies of Islam. Oh Allah, bring annihilation upon the accursed Zionists. Oh Allah, curse them and then curse them some more. Oh Allah, heal the breasts of the believers.” The last part was the most ominous. The Qur’an tells Muslims to act as executors of the wrath of Allah, as the Qur’an directs Muslims to do: “Fight them, and Allah will punish them by your hands, and he will lay them low and give you victory over them, and he will heal the hearts of people who are believers. And he will remove the anger of their hearts.” (Qur’an 9:14-15).

Will someone hear Kablawi’s words and decide to heal the anger in his heart by doing his part for the “annihilation” of the “enemies of Islam”?

Meanwhile, at the Islamic Center of Warren, Michigan, Imam Abdou Alwaly Zindani recently preached: “One Jewish man in New York was talking to a Palestinian businessman. First, the [Palestinian] said: ‘Don’t worry, Jewish man. One day will come, and we will slaughter you like a sheep and the stone and the tree will work undercover with us. They will tell us: ‘Hey Muslim, come. Somebody is hiding here, get up and kill him.”

Zindani was referring to an Islamic tradition in which Muhammad is depicted as saying: “The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the tree Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews.” (Sahih Muslim 2922)

If a Jewish rabbi or Christian preacher had said of Muslims that “one day we will slaughter you like sheep,” which would not happen and should not happen, the outcry would be immense. But will the Biden regime’s “Justice” Department act against Zindani or Kablawi? Come on, man! That would be “Islamophobic”!