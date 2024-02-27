Everyone knows that Donald Trump was the 45th president of the United States, but if Meta, the sinister and malevolent megacorporation formerly known as Facebook, gets its way, that fact will soon go down to the memory hole. The inconvenient little speed bump of 2017 to 2021, delaying our arrival at the socialist internationalist paradise our moral superiors envision for us, will be entirely forgotten as if it had never existed at all.

Advertisement

We see this in a small but glaring fact: Meta’s AI lists Old Joe Biden as the 45th president, omitting mention of Donald Trump as president altogether. Donald Trump? He does not exist and never existed. You are suffering from delusions, comrade!

Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok noted the omission on her X account. In the image she supplies, the Meta bot announces: “My name is Meta AI. Think of me like an assistant who’s here to help you learn, plan, and connect. What can I help you with today?” It is given the prompt: “Can you list all the U.S. presidents?” and cheerfully responds: “Yes I can! Here is a list of all 45 Presidents of the United States, in chronological order.”

There then follows an ordinary list of our nation’s chief executives, entirely ordinary, with Grover Cleveland’s nonconsecutive second term helpfully marked “(again),” just in case you might think the repetition of his name was a mistake in the list.

The real mistake, although it was certainly no unintentional error, doesn’t occur until the end of the list, when we see “44. Barack Obama 45. Joe Biden.” Then Meta AI chirps: “Let us know if you have any other questions!”

Yes, as a matter of fact, I do: where’s Trump? Why is Bad Orange Man omitted, vanished without a trace, with the 46th president listed as the 45th so that the unwary might not notice the omission? Was Trump deep-sixed and left off Meta AI’s list because he was not part of the elite group of leftists who despise him and aspire to crush him and the movement he represents?

Advertisement

The answers to those questions couldn’t be clearer. Trump is off the list because the left hates him and wants to program Americans, whom it intends to make increasingly dependent upon AI for basic information, to forget that his presidency ever happened at all.

America First? Oh, that will never do. As America’s managed decline continues, the ruling class and the social media giants want us to forget that there were ever any alternatives to our steadily increasing impoverishment and misery. This is the way it is. This is the way it always has been. Don’t let yourself get caught committing wrongthink or spreading “disinformation.”

This is just how totalitarian regimes operate. The rewriting of history to suit the programs and policies of the ruling elites is one of the central preoccupations of what has apparently become the left’s how-to book on governance, George Orwell’s "1984." The novel’s protagonist, Winston Smith, works in the Ministry of Truth (you know, like Old Joe Biden’s abortive but to-be-continued Disinformation Governance Board), erasing unwanted information from old newspapers and revising them in accord with the regime’s current stance. The inconvenient facts are sent down the “memory hole” to be incinerated, just as Meta AI has done with Trump’s presidency.

Advertisement

Related: Establishment Media Lies to Cover for Biden Regime’s Latest Betrayal of Israel

If AI really does become the primary source of information for people in the near future, there will be a great deal more of this sort of thing. Rather than having to explain away Trump’s presidency and detail why there was resistance to the socialist internationalist open borders program of Obama, Biden, and their henchmen, the portals of information will simply pretend that there never was a Trump administration. Then they will go on to erase other aspects of American history that don’t fit with their agenda until finally, we end up with a list of presidents made up entirely of transgender “persons of color.”

It's no joke. It has already been widely publicized over the last week or so that it is nearly impossible to compel some AI mechanisms to provide a picture of a white person, even people who were known to be white beyond any dispute. If Meta and the other social media giants get their way, before too long there will be an entire generation of young people who never knew anything else, never imagined that there were any heroic or courageous or noble people who weren’t brown or black, and never realized that there could be another way of thinking beyond the way they’ve been programmed.

Advertisement

That’s the totalitarian goal: total control over human thought. The Meta AI presidents list is just one small step toward that goal. There will be much more of this.