Las Vegas Teen Converts to Islam, Plots ‘Lone Wolf Operations Against Enemies of Allah’

Islam is enjoying a vogue among young woke leftists that it has never enjoyed among any group in the Western world before, but recent news out of Las Vegas should remind us, and the Muhammad-crazed new converts, that there is a downside.

Las Vegas’ KLAS reported Friday that “Las Vegas police and the FBI thwarted a potential terror plot involving a 16-year-old.” Hey, bravo, FBI! Mighty good of you folks to tear yourselves away from hunting for Jan. 6 “insurrectionists” and “white supremacist terrorists” to investigate an actual terror threat! Sure, you guys are having great fun immersing yourselves in fantasy and heavily politicized propaganda, but it was great to see you take a break from all that and do some actual work!

If they really did any, that is. It was the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) that held a press conference Friday to give the details of the investigation. An LVMPD official displayed a message that the teen had posted on a social media platform, which said: “Peace be upon all brothers who see this. I am here to announce that I will be starting lone wolf operations in Las Vegas against the enemies of Allah. I ask you to make Dua [prayers] for victory. I am a supporter of the Islamic State, and I will make sure the Zionists in this city know it.” Along with this message, the post featured an image of the flag of the Islamic State (ISIS).

This message was, the Vegas police explained, the handiwork of a local 16-year-old whom they said was “a recent convert to Islam.” When they arrested this boy, police “found components for building an improvised explosive device along with bomb-making recipes and instructions.” As if that weren’t enough, they also found “terrorism propaganda, a handmade ISIS flag, a headband and patches.” The cops “also found self-portraits of the suspect wearing the material and surrounded by propaganda, self-produced terrorism propaganda and anti-Semitic threats.” The kid clearly liked his regalia, and must have been quite a sight strutting around Sin City dressed like Osama bin Laden.

He wasn’t, however, just playing dress-up: “Evidence also included ISIS and Al-Qaida propaganda, radicalization materials, and guidance for conducting a terrorist attack.” All this comes against the backdrop of the TikTok craze, which first featured woke millennials praising Osama’s belligerent and antisemitic 2002 letter to America, and then escalated to pink-haired freaks and self-emasculated geeks professing to be reading and studying the Qur’an, and finding its wisdom overwhelmingly compelling.

It's ridiculous to see people who would be thrown off the tops of tall buildings if they ventured to Kabul or Tehran lauding the same belief system that would brutalize and kill them if given half a chance, but the laughter catches in one’s throat when one realizes that yesterday’s pink-haired wokester could be tomorrow’s warrior of Allah. In the Las Vegas case, “investigators said there was no indication of a continued threat, calling it ‘isolated.'” Well, maybe it is isolated in terms of the scope of this particular jihad plot, but just wait until Las Vegas officials discover that there’s a global jihad, and that before too very long, they could be dealing with plots comparable to this one on a daily basis.

After all, conversion to Islam is sweeping our nation’s youth, and what that all too often entails is made abundantly clear in this plot. Where did this teenager get the idea that he should do violence against perceived “enemies of Allah”? We’re constantly told that all Muslims in the United States reject the Islamic State and al-Qaeda and their understanding of Islam, and that only greasy Islamophobes believe otherwise. Where did this teen learn about Islam? Where did he go to mosque? Are investigators in Las Vegas looking into this? You can be about 100% certain that they aren’t, and wouldn’t dare. To do so would be “Islamophobic,” and the Biden regime has just launched a big new campaign against “Islamophobia.” If Vegas police look too closely at how this teen was recruited for jihad, they could be courting professional ruin.

That only ensures that there will be many more young people like this 16-year-old, deciding that killing the enemies of Allah is a more rewarding way to live than dying their hair pink and trying to “transition” into the opposite sex. If only America’s churches hadn’t also decided to chase woke fantasies instead of providing a viable alternative to them; then young people would have somewhere less dangerous to turn, and we might not be in this fix.