Tlaib and CAIR’s Awad Threaten Biden Where It Hurts: No Votes for You Without Ceasefire

The longstanding leftist/Islamic alliance has never seen this much strain. Will it be enough to bring down the Biden regime and Democrat Party hegemony? It’s possible.

As enraged pro-Hamas demonstrators tried on Saturday to break down the gate surrounding the White House and storm the grounds, high-profile Muslim leaders warned Old Joe and his henchmen that they couldn’t count on the support of haters of Israel unless the Biden regime forced the Jewish state to accept a ceasefire. A ceasefire may seem like a reasonable request at first glance, which is why the pro-Hamas forces are couching their demands in this language, but if Israel stopped fighting short of its goal to destroy Hamas utterly, it would essentially amount to a surrender to Hamas and other jihad groups. They would live again to massacre more Israeli civilians another day.

And so Ibrahim Hooper of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a longtime master at manipulating public opinion, professed at the Washington demonstration to be motivated solely by humanitarian concerns: "The main goal of everyone right now is a cease-fire," the old dissembler said, adding: "You can't do anything without a cease-fire − you can't do humanitarian aid, you can't treat the wounded, you can't even remove bodies until there's a cease-fire. Nothing should get in the way of a humanitarian cease-fire." Nothing! Not even Israel’s self-defense and fight for its own survival.

Playing bad cop to Hooper’s good cop was his CAIR colleague, Nihad Awad, the co-founder and longtime national executive director of the unsavory organization. While Hooper talked humanitarianism, Awad was ready to hit Old Joe where it hurts and make sure that the addled corruptocrat understood exactly what was happening: "The language that President Biden and his party understand,” Awad thundered, “is the language of votes in the 2023 elections and our message is: No cease-fire, no votes."

Awad couldn’t have made his point more clearly if he had been in a plane, skywriting over the White House. He added: "No votes in Michigan, no votes in Arizona, no votes in Georgia, no votes in Nevada, no votes in Wisconsin, no votes in Pennsylvania." These were, of course, the states that allowed Old Joe to pretend to be president over the last three years. But not this time. Awad concluded: "No votes for you anywhere if you don’t call for a cease-fire now."

Awad was echoing the ever-winsome Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Ramallah), who asserted on Friday that “Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people." Oh, you missed the genocide of the Palestinian people? That’s only because it never happened. The Palestinian people numbered close to two million in 1990, and they number over five today. That’s a 155% growth rate over thirty-two years, making Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians one of the most remarkably inefficient such operations in human history. Nonetheless, Tlaib, like the good leftist that she is, doubled down on her lie, adding: "The American people won’t forget. Biden, support a cease-fire now. Or don’t count on us in 2024.”

Meanwhile, Meredith Weisel of the hard-left Anti-Defamation League offered a lamentably weak response, saying of the Washington demonstration: "There was zero acknowledgment of Israeli suffering, and a lot of legitimizing and justification for violence against Israelis. Surely there are people there today who are responding to the humanitarian crisis. But most of the people we have have seen on the stage have been justifying what happened on Oct. 7."

Not much better can be expected from the thoroughly compromised ADL, but Weisel missed the opportunity to point out that there actually was no “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza. While Hamas has been claiming that Gaza is on the brink of mass starvation, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) issued a report Saturday that noted that “food reserves are sufficient for the near term. There is no food shortage. International organizations are permitted to bring food aid into the Gaza Strip.” Why trust Israel and not Hamas? Because Hamas has been shown repeatedly to be lying recently, most notoriously in claiming Israel hit a hospital and killed 500 people, when it turned out that Palestinian Islamic Jihad hit a hospital parking lot with an errant rocket and killed ten people. Meanwhile, what Israel has stated about the conflict has been accurate.

In any case, Old Joe and the Democrats are now caught between a rock and a hard place. If they abandon Israel utterly, they risk losing the votes of Jews and supporters of Israel, who still generally deny the evidence of their senses and vote Democrat. If, however, they continue to offer the weak support to Israel they’ve given so far, Tlaib and Awad will make good on their threats. The leftist/Islamic bloc, however, is caught between a rock and a hard place as well. If they don’t vote for Old Joe, for whom will they vote? The most pro-Israel president in history? How this game of chicken will play out is anybody’s guess.