A 'Mangionista' Press Corps of Groupies and Genuine Crackpots

Will social media become so toxic, so weird, so outrageously stupid that America will eventually rise up in anger and disgust and smite it down upon the mountainside? Will they tar and feather Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and social media executives and run them out of town on a rail?

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They deserve no less.

Some might say that social media is good. It connects us, educates us, and makes us more tolerant by expanding our social circle to include people of different races, religions, ethnic backgrounds, sexual preferences, etc.

That is total BS. The reality is that social media connects sick, twisted, deviant people who, prior to social media, could only meet on darkened street corners, wearing long raincoats and carrying paper bags with porn or other paraphernalia used by pedos, perverts, and purveyors of the prurient.

The Enlightenment tried to teach us that mankind is basically good, and that reason and empiricism were the way to enlightenment. On the other side was the “Classical Christian Consciousness,” which taught that man is basically evil, and that the ultimate necessity of faith, revelation, and recognition of human limitation — and the need for redemption — was paramount. These two worldviews fought it out at America's founding, with the Enlightenment winning, but not a total victory. If the Enlightenment provided the blueprint for the Constitution's mechanics (separation of powers, checks and balances), the Classical Christian Consciousness provided the realistic — and often cautious — view of the human beings who would run it.

Social media appeals to man's basest instincts and gives us license to express our most profoundly evil impulses. It allows us to abandon our humanity and the things that are important if we are to live together in close proximity without tearing each other apart, and feeds the very human desire to lash out and hurt someone—anyone—that, perversely, makes us feel better about ourselves.

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Two young women wearing press passes stood outside the courthouse where Luigi Mangione is going to be tried in September.

“I’m standing on business, f**k Brian Thompson,” one of the women said about the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, who was gunned down in cold blood outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan in December 2024. The woman slapped a paper fan in her palm for emphasis, then added: “I don’t give a flying f**k he died.”

"A video of that comment posted by a New York Daily News reporter on X has been viewed 3.8 million times," writes The Free Press's Olivia Reingold.

The woman and her two friends are part of a group calling themselves "The Mangionistas." “We’re essentially here to be Luigi Mangione’s advocate as well as bring, um, social issues to light,” she said, her lips shiny with lip gloss.

Their qualifications include Fulbright Scholar, sex video game creator, and Hot Girls for Zohran, writes Olivia Reingold. https://t.co/PU52GgvKOu — The Free Press (@TheFP) May 20, 2026

The Free Press:

Mangione has attracted frenzied fans ever since he was arrested five days after Thompson’s killing in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, with a red notebook that prosecutors have called a “manifesto.” Those fans—mostly fangirls—have praised the Ivy League-educated Mangione for his good looks and called him a progressive American hero. They have waited in subzero temperatures outside the courthouse just for a glimpse of the back of his head coming or going. They formed a Discord community, now with about 580 members, where they share advice on how to avoid surveillance cameras and maintain anonymity during protests. Mangione’s supporters have even raised over $1.5 million for his defense, often $5 and $10 at a time, accompanied by messages like “stay strong angel boy” and “you are my hero.” Press passes of two of the women praising the suspected murderer outside the Manhattan courthouse identified them as Ashley Rojas and Lena Weissbrot. Rojas said that the Mangionistas could be found on Instagram, TikTok, and X. They also appear to have a Substack newsletter.

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Reingold was astonished the girls got press passes in New York City. "Credentials require submission of at least six “articles, commentaries, books, photographs, videos, films, or audios” published within the previous 24 months," she writes. But this is Zohran Mamdani's press office. The requirements appear to be a little lax.

A reporter for the conservative City Journal had been denied a press pass by Mamdani's press office.

The administration has already denied @CityJournal a press pass, in case anyone was wondering. I wonder what explains the difference between us and these people? https://t.co/FxjeGirsRd — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) May 18, 2026

Weissbrot is a piece of work. A Fulbright Scholar, she created a game called “F**k Everything," which, not surprisingly, is about exactly what the title suggests. It's supposedly a dating game where you are only limited to whom or what you can have sex with by your deviant imagination.

Standing next to her was Abril Rios, an influencer turned organizer involved with Hot Girls for Zohran, according to her interview with reporter Vicky Ward last year. Rios’s LinkedIn profile describes her as a social media manager at Ali Design & Consulting Services, a New York-based digital marketing firm that says it has “a passion for justice, equity, and inclusion.” Its clients include CAIR Action, a lobbying firm that “acts as the voice of American Muslims in the political process.” Before her political activism, Rios said, “there wasn’t that much going on for me.” “I really craved a community,” she added. “I see such a beautiful future ahead of me” since joining the New York political scene.

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I'll forgo wishing her good luck in her future endeavors.

Little did we think when Facebook, MySpace, Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms hit the internet that it would throw up human beings like these three girls, lusting after a cold-blooded murderer and celebrating the violent, unnecessary death of a man with a wife and two children.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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