U.S. Intelligence Believes New Iran Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, Is Gay

U.S. intelligence believes that the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is gay.

Trump was briefed on this intelligence tidbit last week and reportedly burst out laughing with the rest of his national security team.

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The irony is lost on no one. Iran executes men for being gay, and for the Islamic Republic to countenance a gay man as Supreme Leader is the height of cynicism and hypocrisy.

Three sources told the New York Post of the intelligence, saying that the information was credible and not a rumor intended to undermine Khamenei the Younger.

The intelligence on Khamenei's sexual orientation only adds to the speculative frenzy about the Leader's health and whereabouts. Is he dead? Is he in a coma? While senior officials will only say he's alive and in charge, the rumor mill in Tehran is working overtime.

Another message was issued in his name on Monday, saying that "officials appointed by his father, Ali Khamenei, would remain in their posts and 'continue to carry on with their work,'" according to WOIN. Again, no picture of Khamenei accompanied the release, as is customary.

Two sources told the Post that Mojtaba had a long-term affair with a tutor from his youth. Another source told the Post that his gay lover previously worked for the Khamenei family.

The New York Post:

Mojtaba, who is believed to have been wounded in the same Feb. 28 airstrike that killed his father and other members of his family, has made “aggressive” sexual overtures to men caring for him, possibly while under the influence of heavy medication, one of The Post’s sources said. US spy agencies do not have photographic evidence of Mojtaba Khamenei’s alleged sexual attraction to men, but the sources insisted the tip is solid, with one saying it was “derived from one of the most protected sources that the government has.” “The fact that this was elevated to the highest of high levels shows you there’s some confidence in this,” added a second source.

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The Islamic fundamentalist is lying on his bed, hitting on male nurses? Too funny.

Trump, commenting on the new leader, said that Khamenei the Younger was a “lightweight” and an “unacceptable” choice to run Iran. His elevation to Supreme Leader happened even though it's been widely reported that the late, barely lamented Ali Khamenei told close associates before he died that his son was not up to the job of Supreme Leader.

“In Khamenei’s will, he explicitly asked Mojtaba not to be named as successor,” said Khosro Isfahani, a research director for the opposition group National Union for Democracy.

“Mojtaba is an impotent young cleric who has achieved nothing in terms of political life,” Isfahani said, explaining that the late Khamenei felt his son lacked the experience or capability to run Iran.

The reference to impotence relates to the three visits Khamenei the Younger paid to a clinic in the UK to treat his impotency.

New York Post:

A classified US diplomatic cable from 2008, published by WikiLeaks, described Mojtaba being treated in the UK for impotence, though that report did not identify what may have caused the condition. The State Department file says Mojtaba married “relatively late in life” — around age 30 — “reportedly due to an impotency problem treated and eventually resolved during three extended visits to the UK, at Wellington and Cromwell Hospitals, London.” “Mojtaba was expected by his family to produce children quickly, but needed a fourth visit to the UK for medical treatment; after a stay of two months, his wife became pregnant,” the leaked file said. Mojtaba’s wife, Zahra, and teenage son, Mohammad Bagher, reportedly died in the airstrike that killed his father. The new supreme leader has another son and a daughter.

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We will probably never know Mojtaba Khamenei's true condition. If he's already dead, they won't announce it until the shooting stops. Regardless, the Iranian people now know the true identity of their new Supreme Leader and the hollowness of his hypocritical ideology.

Related: Why Iran's Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz Is Destined to Fail

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