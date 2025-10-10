Yes, Trump Is 'At War' With Blue Cities. The Blue Cities Started It.

Most conservatives strongly support the constitutional theory of federalism, as outlined in the Tenth Amendment.

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

After 50 years of denying the efficacy of federalism as liberals ran roughshod over a concept that the Constitution clearly states, the left has finally seen the light. Democrats are opposing Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard to blue cities based on the idea that the federal government doesn't have the power to intervene when cities can't protect federal officers or their own residents.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker sneered at Trump, "Come and get me," after Trump suggested both the governor and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson be arrested. In fact, Trump is daring Pritzker and the nation's worst mayor to oppose the deployment. The tantrum-throwing pair have been caught in a trap by Trump, and they're frozen like deer in headlights.

If they fight back too hard, they validate Trump's main criticism that the cities are in denial about how bad it's gotten. If they don't fight back hard enough, the rabid left will disown them.

Thirty people were shot in Chicago last weekend as federal agents were fired on. The immigration center in Broadview, just south of the city, resembles a war zone. Federal agents there should receive combat pay as the demonstrations grow in size and intensity. Any sane person can see that the Feds need help, and the Texas National Guard is there to provide it.

Donald Trump is at war with blue cities, but he didn't start it. The lack of strong action by local Democratic governments to protect residents, which has made many blue cities unlivable except for the super-rich, has forced the federal government's hand.

The amount of violent crime in America's cities is intolerable. No European city comes close to our murder, robbery, rape, and other violent crime rates. "It's the guns! It's the guns!" screams the left. Anyone who doesn't think criminals can't get guns anywhere in Europe at any time is delusional.

It's not the guns. It's a culture that refuses to enforce the laws as they are written. It's a justice system plagued by notions of "equity" where just because more blacks commit crimes shouldn't mean that more blacks should go to jail. Yes, really.

Mayor Johnson is now escalating the war. On Monday, he signed an executive order making it a crime to capture unicorns. Not really, but the effect of his order is the same: Johnson has now made it illegal for federal agents to perform operations on city-owned land, such as vacant lots and parking garages.

On Thursday, he demanded that if agents violate the law, they should be arrested.

“It’s a crime. Here’s the thing, anyone who commits a crime should be charged,” Johnson said. “I mean, isn’t that the basic rule of what they ostensibly refer to as ‘law and order’?”

"They" means the American people and the Constitution of the United States. I guess Johnson thinks he's at war with them, too.

Chicago Tribune:

But Johnson offered no specifics on how he thinks enforcement against such agents should work. And Chicago police Superintendent Larry Snelling said this week that cops will not and cannot arrest federal agents “because someone deems what they are doing is illegal.” Asked whether executive order violations could be criminally prosecuted or whether the mayor’s office had reached out about it, Matt McGrath, a spokesman for Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke, said, “CCSAO does not have a role in enforcing municipal ordinances or EO’s, and there has not been any outreach on this from the mayor’s office.” He did not say whether the office is monitoring the federal deployment for any other potential civil or criminal violations.

It's a sad day when the federal government has to use its power to force cities to enforce the law and protect their residents. It's also a shocking turn of events that local authorities are refusing to protect federal agents in the course of carrying out constitutionally mandated duties.

Chicago is a flashpoint. I fear that a tragedy is inevitable, with either federal agents or civilians being killed and seriously hurt as a result of the white-hot incendiary rhetoric of Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

