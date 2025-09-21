Slow-Motion Secession: Newsom Signs Law Unmasking Law Enforcement

Does California Governor Gavin Newsom want his state to remain a part of our federal union?

Newsom does not like our president. The fact that Donald Trump is a member of the opposing party is immaterial to the governor's critique of the United States federal government. Newsom doesn't like to be told how to run his far-left-wing, kooky, dystopian nightmare of a state. In fact, Newsom rejects any effort Washington makes to exert control over federal policy in California.

It's not just immigration enforcement. Newsom has been resisting federal rules on auto emissions, Clean Air Act waivers, and the removal of EV mandates.

The state has also sued over grant cancellations to California universities, the use of the National Guard in the state, and overriding California's-gender affirming care.

California sued the first Trump administration 123 times, according to CalMatters.The state is well on its way to beating that record.

To be fair, other states have also sued the federal government over some of those issues. But California's consistent, deliberate, provocative defiance of federal law raises a simple question.

Why is California still a part of the federal union?

Newsom's latest act of defiance is signing a law that unmasks local, state, and federal law enforcement "unless an officer is undercover or performing a tactical operation that requires protective gear," according to Fox News.

As we all know, no criminal, no illegal alien, no gang member would ever, ever, evah seek to identify anyone in law enforcement for purposes of harassment or inflicting bodily harm on the officer and/or their loved ones.

It's never, ever happened, right?

"Unmarked cars, people in masks, people quite literally disappearing. No due process, no rights — no rights in a democracy where we have rights, immigrants have rights," Newsom said. "We have the right to stand up and push back, and that's what we're doing here today. This is a disgrace. This is an outrage what we have allowed to happen in this country. … To ICE: unmask. What are you afraid of? What are you afraid of? What are you afraid of?"

OK, guv. We heard you the first time. Newsom is practicing the new Democratic brand of politics, where the party's rabid base demands that its politicians "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

Fox News:

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin this week noted federal agents are already required to identify themselves and wear clothing that designates they are with ICE or Homeland Security markers during operations. "Another day, another sanctuary politician pulling a stunt in attempt to get their 15 minutes of fame while endangering DHS personnel and detainees," McLaughlin wrote. "The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminal illegal aliens to protect and defend the lives of American citizens."

McLaughlin said that attacks on ICE agents have increased by 1,000% this year, so Newsom's bill comes at exactly the right time — for gangs, violent criminals, and others who seek to do harm to local, state, and federal officers and their families.

Radical Democratic State Sen. Scott Wiener, from San Francisco, who once introduced a bill to force car makers to install a "beep" if the vehicle travels 10 miles above the speed limit, scoffed at the notion that federal agents cannot effectively police without concealing their identities.

“Law enforcement can do their jobs without wearing ski masks, and if you think you need to wear a ski mask while patrolling and making arrests, you may want to consider a different line of work,” wrote Wiener. Scotty was the author of the new unmasking law. “Masked secret police are not making anyone safer; instead, they’re creating an environment of lawlessness and fear that puts federal agents, local law enforcement, and civilians in danger.”

Does he really have to hysterically exaggerate his opposition to simple measures to ensure police safety?

When introducing this law, Wiener forgot one tiny detail: it's unbelievably unconstitutional.

“States do not have the authority to second-guess the efficacy of federal policies, including masking,” David Mastagni, an attorney representing the Peace Officers Research Association of California, told lawmakers during a hearing on the bill.

Newsom couldn't resist an undignified (and, dare I say, unpresidential) gloat.

Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today.



You’re welcome, America. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 20, 2025

My prediction: your bad day, Mr. Newsom, is coming.

