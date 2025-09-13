The Islamist Response to Charlie Kirk's Death: Conspiracies, Mockery, and Hate

The warped but inventive minds that make up the U.S. Islamist movement have been busy the last few days, trying to get some traction on social media and pile on the hate for Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

It's Islamists, so the very first thing that comes to mind is "conspiracy."

Daniel Haqiqatjou, founder of Muslim Skeptic, blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Kirk's death.

He's probably the one who ordered it. pic.twitter.com/gINFBziomf — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) September 10, 2025

Haqiqatjou took the standard left-wing line that Trump was going to use Kirk's death as a sort of "Reichstag Fire" to begin a general crackdown.

Many people "praying" for Charlie Kirk are doing so in a cynical fashion as insurance in case the shooting is pinned on someone from their political camp, e.g., the alt right.



They are justifiably very worried about Trump admin using this for political crackdown and censorship. — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) September 10, 2025

Haqiqatjou added in another post that Charlie Kirk was murdered as a result of a "Zionist conspiracy." The nutcase failed to explain how Kirk, a huge supporter of Israel, as he pointed out earlier, could be a victim of "Zionists."

“I have no sympathy for him nor do I pray for his well-being. He was a genocide denying racebaiter," said Islamist YouTube superstar Hamzah Wald Maqbul, an expert on Islamic law.

Advertisement

Charlie Kirk being shot in broad daylight is a crime & should not be condoned.



Open bloodletting in public & general mayhem benefits almost no one.



That being said, I have no sympathy for him nor do I pray for his well-being. He was a genocide denying racebaiter. Expressing… — Hamzah wald Maqbul (@hwmaqbul) September 10, 2025

Middle East Forum:

Yasir Qadhi, the imam at East Plano Islamic Center in Texas, used the assassination as a springboard to launch a furious attack on Israel, blaming the Jewish state for “genocide.” “No one deserves to be shot brutally in public, sliced open by the bullet of a cowardly sniper,” Qadhi stated on X, briefly acknowledging Kirk’s killing before shifting to accusations against Israel, claiming the IDF had carried out the “targeted assassination of at least 1,500 Palestinians by snipers—many of whom were women and children collecting food—by the IDF cowards in Gaza.” Qadhi went further, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of overseeing the “bombing and intentional killing of over 70,000 civilians in Gaza by the genocidal regime.” He also alleged that Israeli forces had instigated clashes in the West Bank that left more than 1,000 Palestinians dead.

Advertisement

The U.K. Islamist news outlet 5Pillars gloated over Kirk's death, criticizing him for his statement that Islamic values are incompatible with Western values, and asserting, “It’s not Islamophobia to notice that Muslims want to import values into the West that seek to destabilize our civilization.”

None of this is surprising, although the idiocy of positing Netanyahu's involvement in the assassination should disabuse those who believe Islamists are rational players who can live in peace with the West. Their notions of individual liberty are either absent or so skewed as to be unrecognizable. Their tolerance of other religions doesn't exist. And let's not even discuss the way they treat women like cattle.

The underlying context to all of this is fear. Islamists fear the freedom of the West, and they feared Charlie Kirk as a plain-spoken, clear-headed critic of Islam.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.