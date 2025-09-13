100,000 Brits Take to the Streets For a 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Against Immigration, and to Honor Kirk

The media billed it as a "far-right anti-immigration rally," despite the fact that Reform UK, the political party identified with the anti-immigration movement in Great Britain, is leading in the polls.

More than 100,000 people poured into the streets of London to protest the Labour government's immigration policies. A far smaller number of "anti-racism" counter-protesters (5,000) were also present, and some protesters from both sides mixed it up with the police.

"At one point, the larger crowd stretched from Big Ben across the River Thames and around the corner beyond Waterloo train station, a distance of three-quarters of a mile (around a kilometer)," reported CBS News.

Anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson (born Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), led the protest, which he billed as a "free speech" event after several high-profile crackdowns on speech the left-wing government didn't like.

You are about to witness the spark of a cultural revolution, this will be the biggest protest in British history 🇬🇧 4 hours till demo & streets in all directions are filling pic.twitter.com/jpp3RBEAPl — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 13, 2025

When the crowds crossed over Westminster Bridge toward the Houses of Parliament, they chanted, “Whose street? Our street,” and “The people united will never be defeated.”

At the point that both protest camps were just yards apart, trouble broke out as some of the crowd clashed with the Met police.

Officers are having to intervene in multiple locations to stop Unite the Kingdom protesters trying to access sterile areas, breach police cordons or get to opposing groups.



A number of officers have been assaulted. pic.twitter.com/QcQ5EyN2Pw — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 13, 2025

NBC News:

Robinson had told attendees not to wear masks, drink alcohol or be violent. “It’s not a time for riots,” he said in a video on X. “It’s not a time for violence. It’s a time where you come and you stand proudly for your country.” The Metropolitan police told NBC News it estimated there were about 110,000 people in attendance at the Unite the Kingdom protest, and 5,000 at the counter demonstration. British police urged Muslim Londoners not to alter their plans, despite a record of “anti-Muslim rhetoric and incidents of offensive chanting by a minority at previous marches.”

The counter-protesters were painfully out of step.

Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here! #StandUpToRacism pic.twitter.com/624NQgCWkL — Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) September 13, 2025

Only 5,000 people bothered to take the free rail passes and bus fare offered by the organizers.

Pathetic turnout considering you were paying for people’s train fares and buses to come. pic.twitter.com/aSUhaf6VxT — Queen Natalie (@TheNorfolkLion) September 13, 2025

The latest polls show that immigration is the top issue in Great Britain for the first time since the Brexit debates five years ago. "In the most recent YouGov poll, 58% picked immigration as one of the three top issues facing the country at the moment, while 51% pointed to the economy, 29% health and 22% crime," reports Sky News.

An astonishing 70% of respondents say immigration is "too high." Fifty percent of the people polled think that immigration has had a "negative impact" on the country, compared to just 22% who believe it's positive.

The Reform UK Party is not only leading in the polls, but on which other party would do a better job at managing the immigration issue, Reform UK's support doubles that of any other party.

Reform UK Party leader Nigel Farage has promised to deport 600,000 immigrants if he wins. There are many legal and technical hurdles for Farage to overcome to accomplish that goal. But it's an issue that just might make him Great Britain's next prime minister.

