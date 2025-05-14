South Africa's President Says Whites Who Go to America are 'Cowards'

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa can't seem to make up his mind about the 59 white citizens who left their country to settle in the United States.

"As South Africans, we are resilient. We don't run away from our problems. We must stay here and solve our problems. When you run away, you are a coward, and that's a real cowardly act," he said.

Advertisement

So I guess the eight million refugees who came to the United States during Joe Biden's term in office should have stayed home and solved their problems instead of taking the coward's way out and leaving, right?

Somehow, I don't think our friends on the left would agree with him.

"If you look at all national groups in our country, black and white, they've stayed in this country because it's our country and we must not run away from our problems. We must stay here and solve our problems," Ramaphosa said.

"I can bet you that they will be back soon because there is no country like South Africa," he added.

He's wrong. There are several countries where you can be murdered while sleeping in a remote farmhouse. In those other countries, you're applauded for having the good sense to leave and go to America. In South Africa, the president calls you a coward.

In America, the left thinks it's 1993 and apartheid is in full force. Leftists are still seeing whites as oppressors who are getting what's coming to them.

Former Obama-era official and recent editor of Time Magazine, Rick Stengel, called the white South Africans being invited to America by Donald Trump “deeply and morally wrongheaded and repulsive.”

Advertisement

“These are the descendants of the people who created the most diabolical system of white supremacy in human history, apartheid,” he said of the 59 Afrikaner refugees who have recently arrived in the U.S.

That's true. But since when do we visit the sins of the father on the sons? America was founded on the explicit promise of starting anew regardless of your family history. Hysterical leftists like Stengel believe that some sins should never be forgiven.

Yes, there is violence committed against whites in South Africa and oppression by the government as well. A law targeting white farmers that gives the government the right to seize their property without compensation is about as oppressive a law as a government can create.

This doesn't matter to the left, besotted as it is with identity politics.

National Review:

Trump and his defenders are utterly unfazed by the allegation that their policies are thinly veiled sops to white supremacists and fascists. The power of that argument is exhausted. It resonates with no one save devotees of and converts to the Democratic cause. Worse still, Democrats are wagering whatever authority they retain on immigration issues by seeming to adopt a racially discretionary standard when evaluating the relative level of persecution about which they should care. If oppression is oppression, and if America remains the last best hope of mankind — the shining beacon on the hill — it should not matter whether the victims of foreign oppression have the correct lineage and approved genetic markers.

Advertisement

Reassurances by the government are meaningless. They aren't out on the veld miles from civilization, vulnerable to the violence that has claimed over 27,000 lives in the year leading up to March 2024. That's an average of more than 70 murders a day.

People flee El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and other nations in North and South America, where the murder rate is far less, and are welcomed by American leftists with open arms.

It turns out that, for the left, compassion isn't colorblind.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.