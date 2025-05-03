Harvard Law Review Awards Fellowship to Protester Who Assaulted a Jewish Student

On Oct. 18, 2023, an unidentified Jewish student tried to walk through a pro-Palestinian protest near the business school of Harvard University.

Two of the protesters, 28-year-old Elom Tettey-Tamaklo and 28-year-old Ibrahim Bharmal, blocked his way. The victim impact statement continues the story.

NBC 10:

Tettey-Tamaklo and Bharmal were accused of surrounding the victim as he walked through the protest, covering his head with keffiyehs and shouting "exit" at him. They and others surrounded the victim, jostled and assaulted him, chanted, "shame, shame, shame," and blocked his path. “After they assaulted and traumatized me, they refused to take any responsibility for their actions. They could have reached out to me to apologize. They did just the opposite. They took their case to the media, slandering me in the process," the victim said in his victim impact statement. "They publicly declared that they were ‘proud of their actions,’ failed to cooperate with law enforcement by identifying their fellow assailants, and have failed to show an ounce of remorse or take any accountability whatsoever." “Their assault was not a rash incident at a bar,” the victim added. “Their actions and public commentary afterwards demonstrate that the defendants believe they were acting in a private security capacity and are above the law, using force to determine who can and cannot be in public spaces—deciding to exclude the visibly Jewish student.”

The fact that they covered his "head with keffiyehs" suggests that the victim was wearing a yarmulke. And yet the judge in the case, Stephen McClenon, ordered that hate crime charges be dropped. Tettey-Tamaklo and Bharmal told the judge they had no idea the victim was Jewish. They said the pushing, shoving, and assaulting the victim was "unintentional."

Judge McClenon took pity on the poor Muslims and ordered them to perform 80 hours of community service and complete an anger management program.

"Supporters of Tettey-Tamaklo and Bharmal, meanwhile, called their arrest a 'grave injustice' and said they were being unfairly targeted,'" according to NBC Boston.

Thus justice is served at Harvard.

That's not the end of this perfect story of Harvard's idea of justice. Ibrahim Bahrmal was rewarded for his activism with a $65,000 fellowship meant to serve "the public interest." The fellowship, awarded by the Harvard Law Review, supports "recent Harvard Law School graduates with a demonstrated interest in serving the public interest through their work and scholarship," according to Ira Stoll of The Editors.

If only that were the end of the calumny.

The fellowship comes with a $65,000 stipend that funds each recipient's work at either a government agency or a non-profit. According to Stoll, that work will come at the Council on American-Islamic Relations' (CAIR) Los Angeles office,

Washington Free Beacon:

The law review claims to be separate from the law school, something a spokesman for Harvard, Jeff Neal, emphasized in a statement to the Free Beacon. The fellowship could undercut those claims. A Free Beacon review found that Harvard's database for grant and fellowship opportunities, known as CARAT, advertises the fellowship. That advertisement states that a "committee of Harvard Law School and Harvard Law Review alumni in public interest careers chooses finalists from the set of applicants, and a faculty committee interviews the finalists to select fellows," indicating Harvard faculty members signed off on Bharmal as a recipient.

This is like a Nazi committing a grossly antisemitic act of beating up a Jewish kid, having a judge believe in unicorns in reducing the charges, and then giving the Nazi a slap on the wrist and a pat on the back for receiving an academic honor from other Nazis.

