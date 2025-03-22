Trump Revokes Security Clearances For Biden, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Other Democrats

Donald Trump rescinded security clearances and access to classified materials for several officials in the Biden administration. Trump had previously rescinded the clearance of Joe Biden to receive intelligence briefings.

Advertisement

Those losing security clearance included Vice President Kamala Harris, former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Hillary Clinton.

The executive memo ordering the action says, "I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information. I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information."

Trump has also ordered “all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.”

In addition to former Biden aides, the list of those who will lose their clearance is a long one.

Former Representatives Elizabeth Cheney and Adam Kinzinger

New York Attorney General Letitia James

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Alexander Vindman, a former national security official who played a key role in Trump’s first impeachment

Former US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco

Fiona Hill, senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council during Trump’s first administration

Andrew Weissmann, one of the top prosecutors who aided former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged coordination with Russian officials

Advertisement

And “any other member of Biden’s family," according to Bloomberg.

The White House release on the action outlines what these individuals will be denied.

This action includes, but is not limited to, receipt of classified briefings, such as the President’s Daily Brief, and access to classified information held by any member of the Intelligence Community by virtue of the named individuals’ previous tenure in the Congress.



In the event that any of the named individuals received a security clearance by virtue of their employment with a private entity, the United States Government entity that granted the security clearance should inform the private entity that these individuals’ ability to access classified information has been revoked.

Trump's decision to revoke Biden's clearance must have been highly gratifying. Biden did the same to Trump in 2021, saying that Trump was too "erratic" to be trusted with secrets.

Trump has also withdrawn the Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden. "Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!"

Advertisement

"Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list."

The complaints about excess Secret Service protection for family members and the "courtesy" of keeping former White House personnel in the loop on what's happening in the world have been bipartisan. Trump's actions will be seen as vindictive, and they probably are, but this isn't a partisan issue. It's a good government issue, and that's how it should be seen.

Your favorite PJ Media writers are working hard to bring you the best opinions and news in the business. Support us by becoming a VIP Member! We're giving you a 60% discount on the regular VIP Membership with the promo code "FIGHT." Click here to join and receive your discount.