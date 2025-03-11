Ontario Premiere Threatens to 'Shut Off Electricity Completely' to U.S. if Trade War Escalates

Ontario Premiere Doug Ford said last week that he would shut off power to U.S. customers “with a smile on [his] face” if Trump continued to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.

Getting pleasure by inflicting pain on others is called sexual sadism. It makes me wonder whether Ford has a closet full of whips and chains (maybe some garter belts) with some leather and spandex accouterments.

He doesn't like the United States imposing tariffs on Canadians. OK, we get it. But turning off power in the middle of winter would kill people. And Ford would be responsible under the law.

Obviously, Ford didn't think this threat through. Or he's just plain stupid.

I'll choose the later description because he repeated the threat yesterday.

“If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely,” Ford told reporters. “Believe me when I say I do not want to do this, I feel terrible for the American people, because it’s not the American people who started this trade war. It’s one person who’s responsible. That’s President Trump.”

If he feels so "terrible" for the American people, why does he want to kill them?

Ford probably feels "terrible" about the 25% surcharge on electricity he's already imposed. New York, Minnesota, and Michigan customers who will pay an additional $100 a month for the privilege of using Ontario power.

Associated Press:

Ford estimated it will add about CA$100 ($69) a month to the bills of each American affected. “It needs to end. Until these tariffs are off the table, until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Ontario will not relent,” Ford said. Ford said Trump changes his mind every day, but if he continues to attack Canada he will do everything it takes to maximize the pain.

“Republicans, at least the ones I speak to, do not agree with President Trump but they are too scared to go out there and say it publicly,” Ford said. “It’s a shame but we need to end this.”

This entire charade by Ford may be a bid to get a face-to-face sitdown with Trump.

‘We’re seeing inflation happening already, and it’s unnecessary. We don’t need to do this. We can have the two most prosperous countries in the world. We need to sit down as quickly as possible,” Ford told NewsNation’s Nichole Berlie.

Trump doesn't mind the hysterical pushback by the sadist Ontario premier.

“The more they try to make it painful on Americans, the more it’s going to strengthen Donald Trump,” GOP Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer said about the Canadians. “He told everyone when he campaigned that this is what he was going to do, and he was going to work for Americans.”

“What the Canadians are doing is a mistake, in my mind,” Emmer continued. “It’s only going to help Donald Trump in his argument that they don’t care about you, I’m the only one who does.”

In his interview with NewsNation, Ford expressed "love" for all Americans.

“I always start off every interview with saying how much I love Americans and Canadians love Americans. They love the U.S., and I believe Americans love Canadians,” he said.

He also said he wanted to avoid a "self-inflicted recession."

“I want to send more critical minerals to the U.S. and avoid a recession, a self-inflected recession because of President Trump’s tariffs,” he said. “It’s unacceptable.”

The recession light has been flashing red since last summer. It's not likely to blink off even if Canada and the U.S. settle their trade differences.

