Father of 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Recognized by Trump Calls Out MSNBC Hosts for Disgusting Comments

When I wore a younger man's clothes, there were certain rules that politicians were supposed to follow.

In addition to rules about not mentioning a wife's drunkenness or a kid's drug addiction, it just wasn't done to criticize the family of a child afflicted with cancer. You weren't allowed to go there.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and Nicole Wallace "went there."

"For the record, and this is disgusting, the president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who thus far survived pediatric cancer, as if the president had something to do with that," Maddow said during MSNBC's coverage of the Trump speech.

Nicolle Wallace went Maddow one further, saying she hoped DJ Daniel, a pediatric cancer survivor, wouldn't have to give his life defending the U.S. Capitol.

"I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer," she said. "But I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters, and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide, and I hope he isn’t one who has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then lived to see Donald Trump pardon those people."

The "young man" was recognized by Trump after the president informed Congress of his intent to do everything possible to protect police officers. The young man hopes to become a police officer someday. When Trump introduced him, the chamber erupted in cheers — at least the Republicans cheered. The Democrats didn't find the inspiring moment worthy of applause.

The look on DJ's face when Trump announced he was making him an "honorary" Secret Service Agent was priceless.

On the other hand, calling the inspiring moment "disgusting" wasn't even partisan. It was mean-spirited and cruel.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took the unusual step of calling Wallace out by name during Wednesday's press briefing.

"Last night, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace disgustingly looped in a 13-year-old boy with brain cancer into an attack on the president over January 6," she said.

"It's sad and frankly pathetic that Democrats and liberals in the legacy media continue to allow their hatred for the president to override their love for our country," Leavitt later added.

DJ's father wasn't too pleased with Maddow and Wallace, either.

"She needs to shut her mouth if she has nothing nice to say," Theodis Daniel, DJ's father, told the New York Post. "This lady didn’t even serve time in the military."

As for DJ, he had plenty to say about Democrats and other Trump critics.

“Please stop being mean to President Trump because if I see you being mean to him, I’m coming after you,” Daniel said in an interview on Steve Bannon’s “War Room." “If you’re a Democrat and you’re being mean to President Trump — I’m on your bumper.”

According to Urban Dictionary, the phrase “on your bumper” describes “someone aggressively pursuing someone for either confrontation or debts owed."

Let's acknowledge that presidents have been using citizens as props during these addresses to joint sessions of Congress since at least the presidency of Ronald Reagan when he acknowledged Lenny Skutnik, who dove into the ice-choked Potomac River a day earlier to save the life of a drowning woman following a jetliner crash in the river.

That doesn't make their deeds, their hopes, their dreams, or their heroism any less worthy of recognition. Wallace and Maddow lost sight of that basic fact. In their eagerness to score partisan political points, they ended up looking like heartless monsters.

President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress has miserable Democrats in panic mode, but their childish behavior won't stop all of the winning.

