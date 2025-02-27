'America's Worst Mayor' Loses Primary Election in a Landslide

The long nightmare is over for Dolton, Ill. The small town just south of Chicago went to the polls to elect a Democratic candidate to run for mayor, and a trustee of the town council, Jason House, defeated the incumbent mayor, Tiffany Henyard, in a massive repudiation of her Gestapo tactics and corruption.

House received 88% of the vote, with the tally being 3,896 to 536.

The list of her transgressions is a long one. Among the most serious charges being investigated by the FBI is that she stole from the Cancer And Remission Empowering Survivors (CARES) Foundation, a non-profit she set up herself that's missing tens of thousands of dollars. The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has halted all donations to the "charity" until an investigation can be conducted.

Henyard and her allies spent more than $24,000 at Chicago area restaurants in the last year, stayed in nearby hotels, racking up premium cable and pay-per-view TV charges.

“I’ve seen the same thing and more,” said Sherry Britton, a Dolton resident who has publicly questioned officials’ spending. “You name it. They’ve done it.”

The FBI is also investigating a trip to Las Vegas that Henyard and the two Dolton police officers who act as her "bodyguards" took. The FBI is looking into a possible rape of a village employee during the trip which was ostensibly taken to attend a "shopping center conference."

This is what corruption looks like…



Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s alleged misuse of tax-payer dollars:



• $100,000 spent on travel in just five months.

• $9,000 billed to Thornton Township for a January Mayors trip in Washington, D.C.

• $374,000 for three SUVs

• $24,000… https://t.co/72QdXVFnNx pic.twitter.com/0LgSvPt7ZO — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 29, 2025

She runs village board meetings with an arbitrariness that would have done Hitler proud. And she's vindictive as hell, shuttering two bars after the owners refused to support her.

Things got so bad in Dolton that the trustees went out and hired former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate the shenanigans.

Fox 32:

Lightfoot’s review found that Dolton’s general fund had gone from a $5.6 million surplus in 2022 to a $3.6 million deficit in 2024, with questionable credit card purchases and a lack of financial accountability. Henyard said she was the victim of false allegations. The FBI and independent investigators were looking into Village spending. Residents disapproved of her methods. Henyard was confident to the end, dancing in the street outside a polling place but when the totals came in, it was the Jason House party doing the victory dance.

Henyard finally released a statement conceding nothing.

"Trust the Process. Watch my Comeback," she wrote on Facebook. "Stay Tuned….. wait y’all thought I was finish. [sic] hell no."

Henyard also served as Thornton Township supervisor. In Illinois, townships are another layer of local government that gets a cut of local taxes and is supposed to maintain roads and bridges that the federal, state, or local government doesn't manage. They are also responsible for all property assessments.

Perhaps Lori Lightfoot could help Henyard with any future employment.