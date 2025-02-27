'America's Worst Mayor' Loses Primary Election in a Landslide

Rick Moran | 1:53 PM on February 27, 2025
Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The long nightmare is over for Dolton, Ill. The small town just south of Chicago went to the polls to elect a Democratic candidate to run for mayor, and a trustee of the town council, Jason House, defeated the incumbent mayor, Tiffany Henyard, in a massive repudiation of her Gestapo tactics and corruption.

Advertisement

House received 88% of the vote, with the tally being 3,896 to 536. 

The list of her transgressions is a long one. Among the most serious charges being investigated by the FBI is that she stole from the Cancer And Remission Empowering Survivors (CARES) Foundation, a non-profit she set up herself that's missing tens of thousands of dollars. The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has halted all donations to the "charity" until an investigation can be conducted.

Henyard and her allies spent more than $24,000 at Chicago area restaurants in the last year, stayed in nearby hotels, racking up premium cable and pay-per-view TV charges.

“I’ve seen the same thing and more,” said Sherry Britton, a Dolton resident who has publicly questioned officials’ spending. “You name it. They’ve done it.”

The FBI is also investigating a trip to Las Vegas that Henyard and the two Dolton police officers who act as her "bodyguards" took. The FBI is looking into a possible rape of a village employee during the trip which was ostensibly taken to attend a "shopping center conference." 

Advertisement

She runs village board meetings with an arbitrariness that would have done Hitler proud. And she's vindictive as hell, shuttering two bars after the owners refused to support her.

Things got so bad in Dolton that the trustees went out and hired former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate the shenanigans.

Fox 32:

Lightfoot’s review found that Dolton’s general fund had gone from a $5.6 million surplus in 2022 to a $3.6 million deficit in 2024, with questionable credit card purchases and a lack of financial accountability.

Henyard said she was the victim of false allegations. The FBI and independent investigators were looking into Village spending. Residents disapproved of her methods.

Henyard was confident to the end, dancing in the street outside a polling place but when the totals came in, it was the Jason House party doing the victory dance.

Advertisement

Henyard finally released a statement conceding nothing.

"Trust the Process. Watch my Comeback," she wrote on Facebook. "Stay Tuned….. wait y’all thought I was finish. [sic] hell no."

Henyard also served as Thornton Township supervisor. In Illinois, townships are another layer of local government that gets a cut of local taxes and is supposed to maintain roads and bridges that the federal, state, or local government doesn't manage. They are also responsible for all property assessments.

Perhaps Lori Lightfoot could help Henyard with any future employment.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

[BREAKING] Gene Hackman and Wife’s Deaths Now Being Investigated as 'Suspicious' Matt Margolis
Epstein Files Are About to Rock D.C. Elites, Prosecutions Are Coming Matt Margolis
Trump’s HUD Ends Racist, Disastrous ‘Zoning Tax’ Catherine Salgado
The Democratic Party's Implosion Is Worse Than You Think Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Jake Tapper Agrees That Jake Tapper Is Horrible at His Job Stephen Kruiser
Rise of the Resistance? Lincoln Brown

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
It Didn't Take Long for Free Speech to Prevail in Mississippi
The MAGAnificent Reshaping of the American Political Media Landscape Is a Beautiful Thing
It's Official: Data Shows That the U.S. Loves What Trump Is Doing
Advertisement