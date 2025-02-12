Nancy Mace Charges Ex-Fiancé, Other Men With Sexual Assault in 'Unprecedented' House Speech

No member of Congress had ever given a floor speech like the one that South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace gave on Monday. With three Republican women sitting behind her — Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Lauren Boebert, and Victoria Spartz — Mace described herself as “going scorched earth” in accusing her ex-fiancé and several other men by name of physical assault, rape, and sex trafficking against her and other women.

Mace had already gone to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with the allegations. “SLED opened an investigation regarding allegations of assault, harassment, and voyeurism on Dec. 14, 2023, after being contacted by the United States Capitol Police,” a SLED spokesperson said in a statement. “Since that date, SLED has conducted multiple interviews, served multiple search warrants, and has a well-documented case file that will be available for release upon the conclusion of the case.”

Mace's ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, released a statement denying Mace's allegations. "I categorically deny these allegations. I take this matter seriously and will cooperate fully with any necessary legal processes to clear my name."

Bryant is the CEO and partner of a software development firm that has offices in Charleston, S.C., and Washington, D.C.

The crimes Mace alleges that took place are horrific.

WCSC:

During her speech, Mace accused Bryant and three other men of what she called “some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable” but claimed they have not faced charges even after prosecutors received evidence. The First District Congresswoman alleged four men from Sullivan’s Island, the Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant and Rock Hill, conspired to commit rape and to take nonconsensual exploitative photos and videos of women and underage girls. She further claimed that when she confronted Bryant about evidence she found of the alleged crimes, he assaulted her. She also said while visiting a property owned by one of the men in 2022, she was served two small vodka soda and inexplicably blacked out. She said she found multiple videos of women who were naked or were being abused and said one of the videos showed her.

“Tonight is about justice for me, and tonight is about justice for all of the women that you all raped, that you all filmed, that you all photographed, that you all abused for years,” Mace said on the floor. The congresswoman is protected from libel by the Constitution's "Speech and Debate Clause," which gives her congressional immunity. She can't be sued for anything she says on the floor while the House is in session.

Mace also went after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, accusing him of "deliberate delays' in investigating the charges after being provided with 'clear-cut and dry evidence' that included video, photos, and witnesses," according to WSCS.

Mace is considering a run for South Carolina governor, as is Wilson.

Mace went into excruciating detail about the ordeal during her 53-minute floor speech.

On the floor, Mace stood beside a giant posterboard labeled “PREDATORS,” with her ex-fiancé and the other men’s photos marked with their names. She had displayed a posterboard with Wilson’s face, describing him as a “DO NOTHING ATTORNEY GENERAL.” In a lengthy statement, Wilson’s office firmly denied Mace’s claims, saying the office “has not received any reports or requests for assistance from any law enforcement or prosecution agencies regarding these matters.” Some of the speech described what she called her own low point: Fleeing her home, going “into hiding” and experiencing PTSD after she claimed she discovering alarming videos on her ex-fiancé’s phone, and later, security cameras. At other points, she accused the men of what she called “premeditated, calculated exploitation” of other women, including some who were underage. She claimed she had found 10,633 separate hidden-camera videos detailing these claims.

Mace claims she has "proof" of many of her charges and that the authorities have it. The evidence may be only circumstantial, which would explain the continuing investigation. The police do not have enough to charge anyone in this case, which could be one reason why Mace tried to light a fire under South Carolina police and prosecutors.

It's a strange case that I'm sure we'll get more clarification on later.