Biden Swaps Two Americans Held in Afghanistan for a Taliban Narco-Terrorist

Literally, the last act of Joe Biden's miserable presidency was to release a Taliban member convicted in U.S. federal court on drug and narco-terrorism charges in exchange for two Americans held in Afghanistan.

Two Americans, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, were released in exchange for 38-year-old Khan Mohammed, a member of the Taliban.

Mohammed was convicted in 2008 and sentenced to two life terms to be served consecutively. He was convicted "on one count of distribution of one kilogram or more of heroin knowing and intending that it be imported into the United States."

The narco-terrorism charge stemmed from Mohammed's "distribution of a controlled substance (in this case heroin and opium) in order to provide something of pecuniary value to a person or group that has engaged or is engaging in terrorist activity."

It was the first time that a defendant had been convicted in a U.S. court on narco-terrorism charges since the statute was enacted in 2006.

"A violent jihadist and narcotics trafficker, Khan Mohammed sought to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan using rockets," said Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division Matthew Friedrich. "Today's life sentences match the gravity of the crimes for which he was convicted."

“Whether it is by opium or by shooting, this is our common goal," Mohammed said on a secret recording in 2006.

“May God turn all the infidels to dead corpses,” Mohammed said, according to the Justice Department.

Biden told the incoming Trump administration about the impending deal, and a Biden official told CNN. “They are on board with this deal. They have acknowledged it, and they have not objected.”

That's not entirely accurate.

“While we would not do the deal that the Biden administration did at the end, we are always happy to have two Americans home,” a Trump official told CNN.

CNN:

Corbett had lived in Afghanistan for more than a decade prior to the collapse of the Afghan government with his wife and their three children, doing non-governmental organization work. During the Taliban takeover in August 2021 the family was evacuated. Corbett returned in January 2022 to Afghanistan to see if he could renew his business visa and to check on his business. He was greeted by the Taliban-run government with effusive praise for his business, according to Anna Corbett. So, Ryan Corbett returned in August 2022 for what was supposed to be a 10-day trip, with no indication that he was in any danger. Roughly one week into his visit, he was asked to come in for questioning by the local police. It was then that he and a German colleague, and two local staff members were all detained. All but Corbett had been subsequently released.

Not much is known of McKenty's incarceration. His family asked the Biden administration to keep the matter private. There's also the strong possibility that McKenty was a member of U.S. intelligence.

“We are profoundly appreciative of the skill, care, and determination demonstrated by all involved,” McKenty’s family said in a statement. “This has been an extremely challenging time for our family, and we are relieved to finally have Bill back where he belongs.”

A Biden official partially credited Trump for the hostage's release.

“The incoming administration has made several public statements about their expectation that Americans be freed from Afghanistan and that there would be consequences if that were not the case,” the official said. “I think the Taliban’s decision to act now with respect to Ryan [Corbett] is in part motivated by that.”

Two other Americans are being held by the Taliban that the Biden team tried to include in the swap, but the Taliban turned them down. George Glezmann and Mahmoud Habibi will await the Trump administration's efforts to free them.

Mrs. Corbett was grateful for the Biden administration's efforts.

“It was our hope that Ryan, George, and Mahmoud would be returned to their families together, and we cannot imagine the pain that our good fortune will bring them,” the family said. “We recognize the immense privilege of our family’s reunion today, and pledge to keep praying – and fighting – for George and Mahmoud’s swift release.”

Biden's payment of ransom to Iran certainly didn't help get Americans in Afghanistan released. It may have encouraged the taking of other Americans and kept up the cycle of hostage-taking that the thug nations of the world are engaged in. At least 80 Americans are being held against their will overseas, according to the Biden administration.

That's 80 too many.