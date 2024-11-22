House GOP Report Details Mind-Boggling Fraud in Illegal Alien Parole Program

The Biden administration's "Humanitarian Parole Program" allows 30,000 migrants a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV) to enter the U.S. legally and work for two years. The migrants have to pay for their own transportation to the U.S. and must have a sponsor to pay for the migrant's support.

Of course, it didn't stop the tens of thousands of other illegal aliens from those countries from crossing our border. It was "humanitarian," you see? That means it has to be "good."

No matter what it is or what it does, the program is riddled with fraud and abuse. And as an extra added bonus, Joe Biden has allowed the program to be used as a front for sex trafficking.

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee teamed up with the GOP members of the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement to investigate the program, and what they found was absolutely sickening.

New York Sun:

The CHNV was put on hold in July after an internal report found that more than 100,000 applicants were supported by only 3,200 sponsors, which sparked concerns that “serial sponsors” were potentially using the program for sex trafficking. However, it was restarted in August. According to the House report, as many as 30,000 migrants a month, who “otherwise have no basis to enter the country,” are allowed to board flights to America and work for two years. Since the program’s launch, more than 531,000 migrants from the four countries have been granted “parole.”

Federal law requires that humanitarian parole be granted on a "case-by-case" basis. It was never meant to be applied willy-nilly to 30,000 migrants a month from specific countries.

The report said, “The Biden-Harris Administration refuses to follow the law, instead opting to abuse its authority by creating parole programs for entire classes of foreign nationals.”

Some of these sponsors were criminals.

• USCIS has approved CHNV supporters even when the supporter submitted fraudulent documents as a part of the supporter application. • USCIS has approved CHNV supporters who admitted that the income they plan to use to support the CHNV alien includes income derived from criminal activity. USCIS has approved CHNV supporters who admitted to receiving means-tested public benefits as part of their income listed as evidence that they can support a CHNV alien Thus, American taxpayers may actually end up supporting CHNV aliens.

The fact that 100,000 migrants were allowed into the U.S. to work for two years after only 3,200 sponsors vouched for them is beyond belief. As the evidence gathered by the committees showed, it wasn't even 3,200 sponsors.

• The same Social Security Number was used on at least 20 different CHNV supporter applications. This happened more than 3,200 times. • The same phone number was used on at least 20 different supporter applications. This happened more than 3,300 times. • The same email address was used on at least 20 different supporter applications. This happened nearly 2,000 times. • The same 184-word text response to a question on the supporter application was used on more than 1,800 such applications by nearly 190 different CHNV supporters. • More than 460 nonexistent zip codes were used on supporter applications on behalf of more than 2,800 CHNV aliens.

The CHNV program was "paused" in August when the sex trafficking allegations first came to light. At that time, Homeland Security said it was trying to “strengthen the integrity of the process” of vetting sponsors.

It's a little late for some of the victims of sex trafficking.

“A fraud analysis of CHNV applications revealed that some applications that were sent from the same IP addresses were submitted on behalf of a high proportion of female CHNV aliens. In one such case, 21 supporter applications were submitted from the same IP address on behalf of 18 females and only three males. At least six of the females were under the age of 18.”

An illegal program that was designed to take the pressure off the Biden administration for their open-border policies enslaved hundreds of girls and led to Lord knows how many drugs entering the U.S.