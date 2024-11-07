Pop Some Popcorn, Sit Back, and Watch the Democrats Tear Each Other Apart

“Victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan," said President Kennedy following the Bay of Pigs fiasco. Obviously, JFK didn't know his own party.

Democrats don't bother with mundane means of execution like circular firing squads. Following a defeat that the entire party believed couldn't happen, Democrats created a mass extinction event — a dinosaur-killing asteroid — that hit prominent party luminaries from every direction all at once.

There's already blood on the floor, and there won't be much left to "autopsy" if any Democrats actually wanted to examine the reasons why they lost.

"Instead of saying, 'How can people vote for Donald Trump,' we should be asking 'Why do people vote for Donald Trump'... what did he do right and what did we do wrong," Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) told Axios.

Forget the firing squad, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) wants to nuke the party starting with "well-paid consultants."

"Will the big-money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lesson from this disastrous campaign? ... Probably not," Sanders said.

Sanders said that the "working class is abandoning the party after the party abandoned them." C'mon, Democrats! Listen to the socialist!

Suozzi, considered one of the few moderates in the party, actually had some good advice for the Democrats.

"We have to stop pandering to the base and we have to start listening to the people ... people are sick of extremism."

"The far-left is going to say it's because Kamala Harris was a war hawk ... they'll try, but I think no one's buying it," said another House Democrat.

Well, a couple of dozen million people bought it, which is why the left abandoned her and the independents broke heavy for Trump.

One House Democrat took aim at Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), asking, "Is that the future of the Democratic Party?" Another said they mostly blame Vice President Harris, but that they are "not sure [President] Biden would have been any better." A third House Democrat said Harris "didn't really engage with moderates" in Congress and faulted Biden for "failing to leave early enough."

Democrats are now openly piling on their pathetic president.

“He shouldn’t have run,” said Jim Manley, a top aide to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. “This is no time to pull punches or be concerned about anyone’s feelings. He and his staff have done an enormous amount of damage to this country.”

It does little good for the country that you profess to be worried about for you to tell us this now.

“There was a Biden weariness,” James Zogby, a three-decade veteran of the Democratic National Committee, said of the shift among the electorate in recent years. “And he hung on too long.”

Politico:

Inside a somber White House, aides still processing the results bristled at the second-guessing of Biden’s decision to run for reelection, pointing to the legislative record he’d racked up in his first two years and better-than-expected midterm results that suggested Democrats had political momentum. There were similarly few immediate regrets over Biden’s decision to drop out and endorse Harris, short-circuiting the potential for a messy fight to replace him. Instead, aides and allies contended, Tuesday’s defeat was so comprehensive it’s unclear any Democrat could’ve won under such circumstances. The anti-incumbency anger ignited by inflation that had swept across Europe in recent years finally arrived in the U.S. And as working-class voters shifted decisively toward Trump, they expressed doubt Harris could’ve cobbled together a workable coalition even if she’d had more time to campaign.

I'm heartily sick of hearing Democrats explaining away Harris's pounding by claiming some kind of "anti-incumbent fever" wept the world. American voters didn't give a darn about what foreigners were thinking about. If that were the case, why did so many GOP incumbents survive?

If there was a wave of "anti-incumbency" on Tuesday, it was a wave washing away incumbent Democrats. It was a reaction against the excesses of the radical left whose ruinous policies were destroying American civilization.

“People, for whatever reason, feel it was better four years ago — and I don’t think we could fight that,” one longtime Democratic operative told Politico. He pointed to the growing percentage of Latinos and black voters who flipped to Trump. “We just have a bad brand right now.”

The Nation has a solution: GET MORE RADICAL! "Democrats Need to Fundamentally Rethink Everything—Starting Now," reads to headline of its story on the election.

"The lesson from 2024 is clear: if voters don’t see you as an agent of transformational change, they will turn to someone like Donald Trump."

Keep it up, lefties. Your next convention will be in a Brooklyn Holiday Inn.