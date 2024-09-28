Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Confirmed Dead in Massive Israeli Airstrike

Rick Moran | 9:14 AM on September 28, 2024
AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File

The terrorist group Hezbollah has confirmed that their long-time spiritual and political leader, Sheik Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in a massive explosion in a quiet suburb south of Beirut.

Advertisement

Nasrallah was meeting with most of his senior commanders when the Israeli air strike leveled six apartment buildings, taking out Nasrallah and several of his top military leaders. 

There was an unconfirmed report that several leaders of Iran's Quds Force were also killed in the blast. Iran has neither confirmed nor denied the report.

It's impossible to overstate the impact Nasrallah's exit from the stage has on Israel, Lebanon, Iran, and the region. Hezbollah seems a monolithic organization. Instead, it's riven by factions as its political arm is constantly at odds with its military wing. Nasrallah took this quarreling organization and united it, molding it into a hybrid terrorist/political power in Lebanon and beyond. 

Perhaps even bigger than the blow to Hezbollah was the serious erosion of Iran's influence in Lebanon and the weakening of its vaunted "resistance" to the state of Israel. 

The strike that killed Nasrallah was years in the making. Mossad, Israel's intelligence organization, had learned how to track the terrorist chief's movements and got the opportunity to bring its plans to fruition when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to New York for the opening of the UN General Assembly.

Lulling Nasrallah and Hezbollah into a false sense of security, Israel used "bunker-busting" bombs to get at Hezbollah's headquarters under an apartment building. The blasts left a crater 65 feet deep.

Israel isn't done softening up Hezbollah for what's expected to be a ground assault to push the terrorists back from Israel's northern border.

Advertisement

Al Jazeera:

On Saturday, Israel’s military said jet fighters had also attacked “dozens” of Hezbollah targets in the Bekaa Valley and various areas of southern Lebanon and the attacks are continuing.

Israeli forces said they had targeted buildings where weapons were believed to be stored as well as sites from where rockets were launched into Israel.

Israel launched an assault on the southern suburbs of Beirut in a series of attacks on Friday in the heaviest bombardment since it escalated its offensive against Lebanon earlier this month. Attacks on Beirut and areas around Lebanon continued through the night into Saturday.

“This attack was massive,” said Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr. “I have covered a lot of aftermaths of Israeli air strikes in these southern suburbs of Beirut but nothing like this.”

Over the last six days, Israel has decimated Hezbollah leadership.

Nasrallah was also an unofficial leader of Iran's proxies in the region, often hosting meetings with leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas, and Houthi rebels.

Jerusalem Post:

Hezbollah is in disarray, having suffered numerous losses to its top leadership in recent days. On September 20, its Radwan force commanders were killed. This represented the loss of sixteen critical leaders in the terrorist group. In subsequent days it also lost the head of its drone unit. The loss of Hassan Nasrallah basically cuts the head off the whole organization. It is unclear if the Lebanese-based terrorist organization had prepared for this scenario.

Hezbollah still has a vast quantity of weapons, including rockets, drones, anti-tank missiles, and precision-guided munitions. However, it will be in chaos and disarray without a clear chain of command or leadership. The group has struggled to respond to Israel’s attacks since the exploding pagers on September 17. It has seen itself suffer one unprecedented blow after another; this keeps the terrorist group off balance.

Advertisement

Hezbollah is still a dangerous force, armed with thousands of ballistic missiles capable of hitting anywhere in Israel. Their best regiments are experienced fighters who gave Israel all they could handle in the 2006 war.

Even with Hezbollah's leadership seriously damaged, Israel's ground operation will be no walkover. The terrorists are going to declare victory no matter what happens, but Israel has the opportunity to degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and push them back beyond the Litani River line, ensuring the relative safety of citizens in Northern Israel.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ISRAEL

Recommended

Weekend Parting Shot: Shakespeare So White and Stupid Cruise Ship Tricks Lincoln Brown
UK Couple Discover Migrant in Back of Their Van, Report to Police, Get Fined £3,000 Ben Bartee
Philadelphia: Teen Jihadi Planned to Bomb Pride Parade, Is Son of Far-Left Lawyer Robert Spencer
Is This How Democrats Are Hoping to Steal Arizona in November? Matt Margolis
Biden-Harris Set Another Booby Trap for Trump 47 But It Will Hit You Right in the Wallet Stephen Green
West Coast, Messed Coast™: 'It's the Economy, Stupid' Edition Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
UK Couple Discover Migrant in Back of Their Van, Report to Police, Get Fined £3,000
A New 'Court Packing' Bill Would Add Six Supreme Court Justices and Make it Harder to Overturn Precedent
FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement