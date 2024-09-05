Tim Walz Family Members Endorse Trump in Viral Photo

Mary Trump is famous. One of Donald Trump's nieces has made it her life's work (and profitable enterprise) to show up everywhere on the news and bad-mouth her uncle every time someone sticks a microphone in front of her face.

Mary Trump is a psychologist who has parlayed a mediocre career as a shrink into a multi-million-dollar anti-Trump bonanza. Books, a podcast, and speeches all devoted to trashing her uncle have given her minor celebrity status, especially in anti-Trump media circles.

So when several members of Tim Walz's family showed up in a photo wearing "Walz's For Trump" T-shirts, you might expect massive interest in the political press because, after all, family members of a candidate like Mary Trump endorsing the opposition is big news, right?

Not exactly.

Now, do we think this will get the same coverage Mary Trump or Kerry Kennedy has received? https://t.co/kOri79RSdD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 4, 2024

Keith Olbermann critiqued the apostrophe on the T-shirts and called them "stupid."

That these are people too stupid to use an apostrophe correctly? Yes. They'll get lots of coverage — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 4, 2024

The photo was posted on X by former Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

"Tim Walz's family back in Nebraska wants you to know something," Herbster wrote on X.

Walz's older brother recently came out against the vice presidential candidate and was raked over the coals for it.

“I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff Walz wrote on Facebook on Aug. 30 about his brother.

“I’ve thought long and hard about doing something like that! I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it,” he replied to one user who suggested he “Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him.”

“The stories I could tell,” Jeff Walz added. “Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

Fox News did some digging and found out that most of the people in the photo are distant relatives of Walz.

A representative for Herbster told Fox News Digital that the people in the photo are related to Walz through his grandfather's brother, Francis Walz. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump and Harris campaigns. Family members told Fox News they consider themselves "distant" from Walz and have never met or spoken with him. One person in the photo who wished to remain anonymous said they are supporting Trump because "he supports our values." Trump replied on Truth Social to the image, implying that he plans to "meet" with Jeff Walz, the older brother of the Minnesota governor.

So Tim Walz's brother doesn't want him to be vice president. His extended family doesn't want him to be vice president. Members of his National Guard unit don't want him to be vice president.



I'm starting to think this guy isn't the stand up midwestern family guy that he claims… https://t.co/TA0UwODy2B — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 4, 2024

None of the eight relatives of Walz were willing to give their names, so who can blame them? In the current political atmosphere, they would be rolling the dice, hoping some anti-Trump crazy didn't track them down.

Walz's brother Jeff mentioned that when recounting how he was informed of his brother's selection.

"The only thing I took exception to, and I will stand behind this 100%, was that we felt bad that we found out about his being picked as the vice presidential candidate from radio," Jeff said. "And we felt like we probably should have been given a heads-up and some type of security, at least for a short time, because I guess that is a big thing."

Does it really matter if a family member of a candidate endorses the opposition? Probably not. But in this case, it's a useful ploy to bash the left-wing media.

In the last few days, Walz's brother and multiple other members of his extended family have come out publicly against him and for Trump. Is anyone in the leftwing media going to cover this? https://t.co/62JhQfFePc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 4, 2024

Perhaps the family members opposed to Tim Walz will agree to appear with Trump at an event. I'm hoping they won't. The aggravation from the media and anti-Trump hysterics wouldn't be worth it.