Tim Walz Family Members Endorse Trump in Viral Photo

Mary Trump is famous. One of Donald Trump's nieces has made it her life's work (and profitable enterprise) to show up everywhere on the news and bad-mouth her uncle every time someone sticks a microphone in front of her face.

Mary Trump is a psychologist who has parlayed a mediocre career as a shrink into a multi-million-dollar anti-Trump bonanza. Books, a podcast, and speeches all devoted to trashing her uncle have given her minor celebrity status, especially in anti-Trump media circles.

So when several members of Tim Walz's family showed up in a photo wearing "Walz's For Trump" T-shirts, you might expect massive interest in the political press because, after all, family members of a candidate like Mary Trump endorsing the opposition is big news, right? 

Not exactly.

Keith Olbermann critiqued the apostrophe on the T-shirts and called them "stupid."

The photo was posted on X by former Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. 

"Tim Walz's family back in Nebraska wants you to know something," Herbster wrote on X. 

Walz's older brother recently came out against the vice presidential candidate and was raked over the coals for it. 

“I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff Walz wrote on Facebook on Aug. 30 about his brother.

“I’ve thought long and hard about doing something like that! I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it,” he replied to one user who suggested he “Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him.”

“The stories I could tell,” Jeff Walz added. “Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

Fox News did some digging and found out that most of the people in the photo are distant relatives of Walz.

A representative for Herbster told Fox News Digital that the people in the photo are related to Walz through his grandfather's brother, Francis Walz. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump and Harris campaigns. 

Family members told Fox News they consider themselves "distant" from Walz and have never met or spoken with him. One person in the photo who wished to remain anonymous said they are supporting Trump because "he supports our values."  

Trump replied on Truth Social to the image, implying that he plans to "meet" with Jeff Walz, the older brother of the Minnesota governor. 

None of the eight relatives of Walz were willing to give their names, so who can blame them? In the current political atmosphere, they would be rolling the dice, hoping some anti-Trump crazy didn't track them down.

Walz's brother Jeff mentioned that when recounting how he was informed of his brother's selection.

"The only thing I took exception to, and I will stand behind this 100%, was that we felt bad that we found out about his being picked as the vice presidential candidate from radio," Jeff said. "And we felt like we probably should have been given a heads-up and some type of security, at least for a short time, because I guess that is a big thing." 

Does it really matter if a family member of a candidate endorses the opposition? Probably not. But in this case, it's a useful ploy to bash the left-wing media.

Perhaps the family members opposed to Tim Walz will agree to appear with Trump at an event. I'm hoping they won't. The aggravation from the media and anti-Trump hysterics wouldn't be worth it.

