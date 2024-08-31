Finally! 'Knife Control' in Germany Following Attack on Diversity Festival

After a Syrian illegal immigrant attacked and killed three people and wounded eight attending a diversity festival in the town of Solingen, Germany on August 23. Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to do something about it.

Advertisement

There were 13,844 "knife crime" incidents in Germany in 2023. So, naturally, Olaf decided the culprit was the knife. Since you can't put a knife on trial or put a blade in jail, Scholz decided on the next best thing; knife control.

As silly as that sounds, it's going to happen in Germany.

Current law allows an individual to carry a knife up to 7" long. Scholz wants to change the statute to allow individuals to carry knives only 2.4 inches long. Germany still won't be able to put knives on trial or jail knives and make them pay for their crimes. But at least Scholz is "doing something about the problem."

In addition to knife control, Scholz is also going to limit benefits available to illegal immigrants. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser says the suspect in the knife attack, Issa Al H., was scheduled to be deported to Bulgaria where he first arrived in the European Union.

"The entire process... must be examined, must be made more effective, so that we can deport people more quickly," Justice Minister Buschmann said Thursday.

France 24:

In the future, Germany would refuse benefits payments to migrants set to be deported to other countries in the European Union, Faeser said. "For cases who have to pursue their asylum procedure in other member states and who have already had a transfer request approved in the member state in question, the receipt of benefits should be excluded," Faeser said. Faeser also indicated that the government would endeavour to "remove hurdles" to quicker deportations. The government would also continue to work "intensively" to restart deportations to Afghanistan and Syria, which have been halted for several years, Faeser said.

Advertisement

The attacker easily evaded authorities which has set off a debate over illegal immigration in advance of important regional elections on Sunday. Scholz's ruling party is set to take a drubbing at the polls while the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party (AfD) may shock the country and be the biggest vote-getter in the election.

Knife control is idiotic, of course, it's going to stop zero murders by fanatical Muslims who can get a 7" knife without problem. The new law will see police harassing ordinary people at train stations, festivals, sporting events, and other large gatherings for no reason other than German far-left politicians don't want to deal with the real problem.

Gatestone Institute:

Much like the American liberal obsession with gun control, literally objectifying the problem, talking about things so that they don't have to talk about people, and then talking about broader social and economic issues, is a useful distraction from seeing what is actually taking place. The Festival of Diversity ended in bloodshed, as it always does, but there will be another one. Much of the West now exists in the throes of an endless diversity festival where no one notices the killers, only the number of rounds in their magazines and the lengths of their blades.

Advertisement

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel thought she could solve Germany's demographic crisis by importing a million workers from elsewhere. It was a horrible gamble with predictable results.

Germany will be paying for this colossal error in judgment for the next century.