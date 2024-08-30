NHL Player, Brother Killed While Riding Bikes on Eve of Sister's Wedding

They called him "Johnny Hockey" in Columbus. Johnny Gaudreau, the Blue Jackets left-winger, was a solid professional with 11 years of experience.

Gaudreau and his brother Mathew were riding their bikes on a country road in Oldsman Township, N.J., outside of Philadelphia when the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, passing another vehicle, slammed into the brothers, killing them. They were visiting their family the night before their sister Katie was to be married.

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player."

“He was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have cross his path.”

He was a fan favorite in both Columbus, his team since 2022, and Calgary, where he spent the bulk of his career. Tough, highly skilled, and not afraid to mix it up when the situation called for it, Gaudreau was popular with his teammates as well. They knew Johnny always had their backs.

John's brother Matthew also played hockey in the minors, most recently with ECHL’s Worcester Railers in 2021-22.

“The Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the team said in a statement. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friends… Johnny played the game with great joy, which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played… The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.”

Johnny Gaudreau

Johnny Gaudreau

Aug. 13, 1993 – Aug. 29, 2024

The Athletic:

According to multiple reports, New Jersey State Police said the Gaudreau brothers were riding bicycles on County Route 551 when they were hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was trying to pass an SUV on the road. The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. ET, about an hour after sunset. According to WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, the driver of the Jeep, Sean M. Higgins, was being investigated for driving under the influence. Online inmate records showed Higgins, 43, was being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

The New Jersey native scored 243 goals and recorded 500 assists in his 11-year NHL career. His best season was in 2021-2022 when he recorded a career-high 115 points with the Flames.

The Gaudreau family were legends in youth hockey in New Jersey.

South Jersey is a mess.

The Gaudreau family touched almost any kid who plays hockey in this area. Guy coached my son, Joey

Johnny came to camps & assisted

Matt facilitated teams at high school level

My son's first coach, Jared Beech coached Johnny & helped get him drafted

South Jersey is a mess.

The Gaudreau family touched almost any kid who plays hockey in this area. Guy coached my son, Joey

Maybe this is why.

Johnny Gaudreau 8 years old. 💔 RIP Johnny Hockey



Johnny Gaudreau 8 years old. 💔 RIP Johnny Hockey

RIP, Johnny Hockey.