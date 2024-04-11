House Democrat Finds a New Way to Stick It to White People

Plans to pay reparations to the ancestors of former slaves, as well as anyone else who identifies as "black," are picking up steam. California's Reparations Commission has completed its work and thinks that around $1.2 million per black American is about right.

Elsewhere, Evanston, Ill., is already paying reparations to some black residents. All told, at least 12 cities and counties are examining the issue of reparations with varying degrees of realism.

But one House Democrat has a quick and easy way to balance the scales and put massive amounts of money back in the pockets of blacks, exempting blacks from paying taxes for a while.

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett made that proposal on a podcast, claiming that "some celebrity" suggested it. When she heard it, she thought it was "not necessarily a bad idea."

"One of the things they propose is black folk not have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time because, then again, that puts money back in your pocket," she said. "But at the same time, it may not be as objectionable to some people [as] actually giving out dollars."

If I were black, I'd take the California deal in a heartbeat over Crockett's plan. This is especially true since many blacks in the underclass do not pay taxes anyway.

"If you do the no-tax thing, for people that are already, say, struggling and aren't paying taxes in the first place —" Crockett said before podcast host Jehan J. Carter suggested that taxes don't matter to poor people. "They may want those checks like they got during COVID rather than a tax exemption," observed Carter.

"Exactly," said Crockett.

Fox News:

Crockett also said during the interview that she believes there should be some sort of consistency between federal and state governments when it comes to reparations for Black people, saying that if there's not, then "everybody’s gonna run to whichever state and be like, ‘Yo, I need mine.’" "We don’t want to see that — this is definitely something that needs to be thought through," she said. Crockett, who has represented Texas's 30th Congressional District in the House since 2023, also took aim at individuals "that aren’t even willing to do the studies, aren’t willing to invest to make sure we can roll this out the right way."

Crockett believes that only the descendants of black slaves should be eligible for reparations payments — a prospect that's dead on arrival anywhere.

"Everybody hypothesizes about what reparations will do on both sides, and then there's a breakdown. Because one side says it's going to be the best thing since sliced bread, the other side says it's going to be disastrous, instead of actually getting the data to show us these are the problematic parts, these are the not-so-problematic parts, and us actually crafting a thoughtful way forward."

Crockett is, at least, examining the issue rationally. But there is no "thoughtful way forward" on reparations. It's a highly emotional matter for both black and white Americans, and the prospects for some kind of national reparations bill are currently non-existent.

There are 14 reparations bills being considered in the California legislature. They all boil down to the nauseating proposition that an entire race and generation must be declared guilty of sins for which they are blameless.