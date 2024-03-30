Lizzo Says 'I Quit' and I Can't Stop Laughing

Pop superstar Lizzo has had enough.

She's had enough of the "lies." She's tired of being "the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look."

"I didn’t sign up for this s— — I QUIT [peace out emoji]," she posted on Instagram.

The singer is the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit by three of her dancers who claim they had been “exposed to an overtly sexual atmosphere that permeated their workplace,” and that Lizzo created a "hostile work environment."

She appeared at the Joe Biden mega-dollar fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night, drawing criticism from the attorney for her three accusers.

“It’s shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations,” attorney Ron Zambrano told NewsNation in an interview.

Lizzo is a very large, terribly unhappy woman who is richer than Midas. Why she's unhappy has to do with an enormously inflated ego, fed by an adoring public who can't recognize they're being bamboozled by a flim-flam artist who has built success on forcing other people to accept her delusions of female beauty.

Yes, I know that "beauty is in the eye of the beholder." And there are some men who think BBWs (Big Beautiful Women) are sexy. It's even a porn niche that adult websites exploit.

The singer has finally begun to listen to doctors who are telling her she won't be around to spend that wealth unless she drops a lot of weight. “I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly,” Lizzo said.

Lizzo just introduced a line of swimwear after the success of her "shapewear" line of casual wear for the 6X large and larger group.

Lizzo Unveils Her Yitty Shapewear Brand’s First-ever Swimwear Collection Designed With Inclusive Sizing From 6X to XS https://t.co/srp0p7H90z — WWD (@wwd) March 28, 2024

Note that it's no longer "body positivity." It's now "body neutrality" probably because it's hard being positive when you have trouble getting into a two-piece bathing suit. “Let me tell you something: I have broken into a sweat trying to get some of these on.”

So why does she want to quit?

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” she wrote against an orange and yellow background. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

She continued, “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s— — I QUIT [peace out emoji].”

The reaction was exactly what she wanted. There was an outpouring of love and tears from across the world. The post got more than 570,000 likes in a day and is still climbing.

But all of these people are kidding themselves and feeding an ego the size of the island of Manhattan. It's not "fat shaming" to refer to a morbidly obese person as "fat." That's reality talking. And if you're upset with the use of the word "fat," get over it. Call it whatever you want, just don't dare call it "healthy" or "normal."

"Fat shaming” may be cruel and wrong. But actually promoting the idea that it’s perfectly OK to be unhealthy and to promote the idea that morbidly obese people aren’t at any greater risk of sickening and dying is condemning thousands of young women to an early death. And that's on Lizzo.

If she's going to quit, she should quit for that reason not because people are being mean to her. She's loved by millions of people around the world yet she chooses to concentrate on internet haters.

Besides, maybe the haters have a point.

Billboard:

In one allegation, the lawsuit claims that Lizzo pushed the dancers to attend a sex show in Amsterdam’s famed Red Light District and then pressured them to engage with the performers. The lawsuit also detailed alleged outbursts by Lizzo, including an “excruciating re-audition” in April after she accused the dancers of “drinking alcohol before shows”; one dancer claims the ordeal continued for so long that she wet herself because she feared she would be fired if she left the stage. The case also claims Lizzo repeatedly told dancers “none of their jobs were safe” and raised “thinly veiled concerns” about a dancer’s weight gain.

I don't feel sorry for Lizzo one bit. She has led so many women and girls astray that whatever trials and tribulations she's enduring now are deserved. For her, it's all about self-love. Maybe she could throw a little of that love toward her fellow humans and start telling women they can be positive about their bodies without risking early death.



