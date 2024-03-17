Look Whose District Has Become a Third-World Brothel and Bazaar

The New York Times refers to the Jackson Heights neighborhood in Queens as "the most culturally diverse neighborhood in New York, if not on the planet." The neighborhoods bordering Jackson Heights, Corona, and Elmhurst are also vibrant, ethnically diverse neighborhoods that are among the safest and cleanest in the city.

That was before the migrant crisis of 2023-24. The neighborhoods are unrecognizable now, according to Fox News. Perhaps even the Queens Congress member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, wouldn't recognize it. She has her head buried in the sand like every other Democratic politician in New York.

Will AOC tour these streets? Will she gladhand residents — and prostitutes — asking for their vote?

"The neighborhoods of Corona, Jackson Heights and Elmhurst — a once-vibrant community in northwestern Queens — has now essentially deteriorated into a large flea market with trash overflowing on street corners, leading to unsavory and unhygienic conditions," according to Fox News.

"Like most of my like-minded residents, we see this as a third-world market," Ramses Frías,a local resident, 43, tells Fox News Digital. "Basically, you just see clothes thrown across the floor … the items are stolen from donation bins or stolen from stores, and they just set up shop outside brick-and-mortar businesses. They take away trade from these businesses and don't pay taxes."

"There are no repercussions; they get a free pass," says Frías. He says that crime is on the rise in the neighborhood, and the streets have been taken over by illegal vendors.

The video was taken on the edge of Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District. The area is mostly represented by progressive politicians, including Congresswoman Grace Meng, Assembly members Catalina Cruz, Steve Raga, Jessica González-Rojas and Council Member Shekar Krishnan. Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office, but did not receive a response for publication. The neighborhood is often touted as the most diverse in Queens and has long been a melting pot for migrants, but a portion of the migrant population there are reportedly in the U.S. illegally and don’t have permits to work, leaving them with no choice but to take to the streets to make ends meet, residents say. Meanwhile, Frías says that the prostitutes blatantly flaunt their bodies on the streets at all times of the day.

The neighborhood is 56% Hispanic and 22% Asian, according to the census. The fact that the neighborhoods have become inundated with prostitutes doesn't sit well with those two culturally conservative ethnicities.

"They do whatever they please, they are open about it and not discreet," Frías says. "They line up all along 90th street in front of a pizzeria, a 99-cent store and just try to pull men. You’ll see multiple women in scantily clad clothing. Now it's cold, they are a bit covered up, but it will get worse in the summer."

The NYPD raided six of these makeshift brothels in January, but they just set up shop somewhere else and are back in business the next day.

Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels, says that the city has not been aggressive enough in tackling the prostitution issue since police say no arrests were made in relation to the raid. "When the NYPD finally padlocked some of the houses of prostitution, they did not arrest the prostitutes, johns or the madams," said Sliwa, who was approached by residents last year to get involved in the situation. . . . They did not fine the landlords who were housing the prostitution. Many of the businesses where prostitutes now openly use their space are once again open for business 24/7."

"The area is now a well-advertised red-light district for migrants. The girls are mostly Asian, the Johns are mostly Hispanics … some of whom are migrants," says Silwa.

These neighborhoods will never get back to where they were before the surge of illegal aliens changed those streets forever. For many residents and for New York City, that's a tragedy.