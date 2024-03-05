California Man Arrested for Smuggling Greenhouse Gases Into the United States

A California man was arrested and charged with smuggling "refrigerants" into the United States. According to a 2020 law, it's illegal to bring hydrofluorocarbons into the United States without the approval of the all-powerful EPA.

No, really.

“This is the first time the Department of Justice is prosecuting someone for illegally importing greenhouse gases, and it will not be the last,” U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said in a statement. “We are using every means possible to protect our planet from the harm caused by toxic pollutants, including bringing criminal charges.”

Congratulations, guys and gals. How about using "every means possible" to stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States? Or perhaps stem the flow of illegal immigration?

At least now we have a good idea about the priorities of the Justice Department.

NBC News:

The indictment alleges Michael Hart, of San Diego, smuggled the ozone-depleting chemicals across the border concealed under a tarp and tools in his vehicle. He posted them for sale on the internet, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Hart was arraigned Monday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to 13 charges including conspiracy, sale of prohibited materials and illegal importation, the statement said.

If convicted on all counts, Hart faces up to 45 years in prison and $750,000 in fines. That'll teach 'im.

"The illegal smuggling of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a highly potent greenhouse gas, undermines international efforts to combat climate change under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. Anyone who seeks to profit from illegal actions that worsen climate change must be held accountable," said David M. Uhlmann, EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.

“It is illegal to import certain refrigerants into the United States because of their documented and significantly greater contribution to climate change,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “We are committed to enforcing the AIM Act and other laws that seek to prevent environmental harm.”

The Justice Department says that HFCs can be "hundreds of times" more potent than carbon dioxide.

Pour me summa dat.

According to the EPA, HFCs are potent greenhouse gases that cause climate change and are used in applications such as refrigeration, air-conditioning, building insulation, fire extinguishing systems, and aerosols. The global warming potential (GWP) of an HFC can be hundreds to thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide. The use of HFCs has been rapidly increasing worldwide due to the global phaseout of ozone-depleting substances (ODS) and increased demand for refrigeration and air conditioning.

I'm not being facetious by wondering what all this celebrating is about. We've got billions of dollars worth of fentanyl coming into the country every year, and they're throwing a party for intercepting some relatively harmless HFCs? How many pounds of HFC are needed to impact the environment? The few pounds of HFCs in this guy's truck couldn't possibly affect it.

Crazy people.