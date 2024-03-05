UK Poll: More Than 50% of Scientists Believe Sex Is Binary but Gender Is 'Fluid'

Rick Moran | 2:33 PM on March 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There's a difference between sex and gender, according to a new poll from the British Telegraph newspaper and Censuswide. The poll found that 58% of respondents think sex is binary, except in rare cases such as intersex individuals, who are born with both male and female sex organs.

Advertisement

Just 29% agreed with the statement “sex is not binary," while 13% had no opinion. However, 64% of respondents believe that gender is "fluid." What gives?

"Sex" is a biological classification while "gender" generally refers to society's expectations for the two sexes as far as roles and relationships between males and females. 

The "relativist" view of gender posits a sliding scale of male/female attributes where most people are completely or almost completely male or female with the rest being varying degrees of male or female. It's still a controversial view of gender that some scientists believe where facts are shoehorned into a theory to explain a poorly understood phenomenon. 

“To me, this just means that at least 29 percent of the academics that filled out this questionnaire do not understand the biological concept of sex, and at least 22 percent of them do not know what gender means,” Dr. Wolfgang Goymann, professor for behavioral biology at the Max Planck Institute for Biological Intelligence, told The Telegraph.

Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, a human rights organisation that campaigns for clarity on sex in law and everyday life, told The Telegraph: “This survey has two remarkable findings. The first is that 29 per cent of academics are apparently unaware of the obvious fact that sex is binary.

“The second is that nearly two-thirds of academics say that ‘gender is fluid’. That is a strikingly confident statement about a nebulous concept.

“Most ordinary people think “gender” is just a polite alternative to “sex”, so are these academics talking about personal style – masculinity or femininity; or assertions about “identity” – that is, states of mind?

Advertisement

“This muddle feeds through into academic research and public policy. It’s concerning that people supposedly among our best and brightest are seemingly blind to this confusion," said Joyce.

Yes, sex and gender are two different concepts. But the question needing to be answered is what basis is there to believe one's gender is "fluid" and can somehow be different from the sex they were born to? If gender is a "preference," that is, a conscious decision made that does not match one's sex at birth, why aren't we all running around in hysterical confusion about who we are? Or what we are?

Society doesn't "impose" gender as much as it recognizes sex roles already present. If one wants to reject those roles, they're free to do so. 

Just don't expect most of the rest of us to agree with you.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

There's Only One Terrifying Reason for a Woke Indoctrinated Military and This Is It Stephen Green
Walls Close in on Willis and Wade as Fellow DA Accuses Them of Lying to Court Athena Thorne
Joe Biden Has a Creepy Fascination With ‘Young People’ and How They ‘Make Love' Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: A Glorious Twofer — Unanimous SCOTUS Decision and Unanimous Dem Meltdown Stephen Kruiser
You Won't Even Recognize Lyin' Adam Schiff in His Quest for a California Seat in U.S. Senate Victoria Taft
FBI Hunting for Suspected Iranian Assassin Who Is Targeting Former Trump Officials Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Gosh, I Wonder Who Has The New York Times Worried About Nuclear War Again
Everything But the Skirt — WaPo and NY Times in Helpful Cheerleader Mode for Biden's SOTU
The Biden Admin Really Backed Itself Into a Corner on Immigration
Advertisement