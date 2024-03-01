Federal Judge Blocks Texas Law That Would Have Allowed Police to Arrest Suspected Illegals

Rick Moran | 12:44 PM on March 01, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against a Texas law that would give police broad authority to arrest illegal aliens. The law was scheduled to take effect on March 5.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge David Ezra wrote that allowing Texas to “permanently supersede federal directives" would "amount to nullification of federal law and authority — a notion that is antithetical to the Constitution and has been unequivocally rejected by federal courts since the Civil War."

The law is similar to a 2010 Arizona law known derisively as the "show me your papers" law. Courts struck down certain provisions in that bill, but some of the bill remains intact to this day. Much of the Texas bill was modeled on the Arizona law. Texas lawmakers want another bite of the apple, believing that the border situation has changed and that conditions require more drastic action that the federal government isn't providing.

But clearly, the Texas law exceeds state authority to enforce immigration and border law, presenting a poor case to violate the supremacy clause.

Associated Press:

In his decision, Ezra wrote that the Texas law was preempted by the decision in the Arizona case, adding that the two laws had “striking similarities.” He also struck down state officials’ claims that large numbers of illegal border crossings constitute an “invasion,” saying calling it such is a novel interpretation of the Constitution’s invasion clause and that allowing the law to stand would be permitting the state to engage in war.

Although some may empathize with Texas officials’ claims regarding the federal government’s handling of immigration policy, it is not an excuse to violate the Constitution, the judge wrote.

Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott said the influx of illegals was Joe Biden's fault and said “We will not back down in our fight to protect our state — and our nation.”

“Texas has the right to defend itself because of President Biden’s ongoing failure to fulfill his duty to protect our state from the invasion at our southern border,” he wrote, noting that he believes the case will ultimately end up before the Supreme Court.

It's a seductive argument with no basis in the Constitution. If Abbott wants the "invasion" repelled, why not ask Biden to send troops? He won't because he knows he's playing word games with the truth.

Twisting the definition of words like "invasion" in order to obtain a political goal is what the radical left does. I'm surprised that any conservative would think it an appropriate tactic.

Civil rights groups are being even more silly.

Civil rights groups who sued the state have argued that if allowed to stand, the law — Senate Bill 4 — could lead to civil rights violations and racial profiling. They released a joint statement celebrating the decision.

“With today’s decision, the court sent a clear message to Texas: S.B. 4 is unconstitutional and criminalizing Black, Brown, Indigenous, and immigrant communities will not be tolerated,” said Jennifer Babaie, director of advocacy and legal services with Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center.

Advertisement

No, the court did nothing of the sort. SB4 does not "criminalize" people based on their color. And one Texas district court judge is not the final arbiter of what is or is not constitutional.

The insufferable ACLU aside, the supremacy clause trumps any law that Texas or any other state enacts regarding the border or immigration. It's a high bar to clear, and if Ezra's comments are any indication, it will be difficult to overcome.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

The Far Left Vs. Everybody Else: A Tale of Reactions to the Murder of Laken Riley Chris Queen
Breaking: Democracy Dies in Darkness As Blaze Journalist Is Arrested by the Feds Lincoln Brown
Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — Open Borders Because Ohtani or Something Stephen Kruiser
The Morning Briefing: Dem Denial Is Spiking in Unison With Illegal Immigrant Crime Spree Stephen Kruiser
Poll: You Won't Believe Which Group Just Jumped on the Trump Train Kevin Downey Jr.
Hunter Biden’s Explanation for Threatening Text to Chinese Exec Is Beyond Stupid Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
How the Left Plans to Cover Up Potential Voter Fraud
It Looks Like Biden’s Goose Is Cooked
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Kira Davis
Advertisement