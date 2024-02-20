Trump-Backing Truckers Threaten to 'Shut Down' NYC After Fraud Ruling

Truckers who support Donald Trump are threatening to "shut down" New York City following the $364 million fine levied against him in a New York Court.

“It could shut New York City down,” said Jennifer Hernandez, a trucker who has joined in the protest against Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron.

“I’m not trying to hurt the people of New York, that’s not what I’m trying to do,” Hernandez insisted on NewsNation Monday morning.

It's an interesting thought, but it would take thousands of truckers working together to tie up traffic in the city completely. However, even a few dozen truckers placed at strategic bottlenecks could create a traffic nightmare for at least some New Yorkers.

“But if New York loses just 10% of the trucks that go in there, their prices are going to skyrocket on everything — from milk to eggs, to any type of goods that the consumer needs.

“When that happens, it’s going to cost everyone more money,” she warned.

New York Post:

The boycott seemed to have been started by conservative social media influencer Chicago Ray, who posted a clip Friday saying he had spoken to some of his trucker colleagues who said they would stop making deliveries to the city starting Monday.

He claimed that 95% of truckers support the former president, and said the bosses of freight companies “ain’t gonna care if we deny the loads — we’ll just go somewhere else.”

As the video spread on social media, it even gained the attention of the former president.

“Such an honor to have so many Great Patriots on the side of freedom,” he posted on his Truth Social network on Sunday.

“Joe Biden’s Unfair and Dangerous Weaponization of Law Enforcement is a serious threat to Democracy,” Trump argued. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Related: The Price of Drug Decriminalization Has Caught Up With Oregon

The American Spectator's Jeffrey Lord points out that Manhattan is an island and vulnerable to even small truck boycotts.

It seems to be forgotten that the heart of commercial New York City is Manhattan — a literal island. If truckers refuse to transport the most basic of goods into Manhattan, there will be serious economic problems. As mentioned, prices in the city will skyrocket.

And in the larger sense, there is a decided lesson here for those paying attention. Which is to say, Americans have awakened to the reality that their once-honored legal and political establishments — here personified by Judge Engoron and Attorney General James — have been corrupted. And they will be looking closely at those unwilling to call out the corruption — and do something about it.

Mr. Lord has hit the proverbial nail on the head. If there's one thing the political prosecutions of Trump will show, it's that the entire justice system in New York is a corrupt enterprise in desperate need of a good cleanse.  

