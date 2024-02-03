Hysteria on the Left as 'Take Back Our Border' Convoy Moves Through Texas

It's as inevitable as the sun rising in the east. Any gathering of conservatives, be they right, center right, or religious right, the entire group is branded "far right" and a danger to the community.

Thus it comes for the "Take Back Our Country" convoy moving through Texas. Despite daily pronouncements of their peaceful intentions, the left is getting hysterical about Americans going to the border to protest the policies of the president.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is leading the hysteria, claiming the participants are going to become violent and start shooting Mexicans.

"We know that many of them are armed," LULAC National President Domingo Garcia. "And many of them have extremist views, especially in terms of the fear-mongering and scapegoating of immigrants and Hispanics."

Army veteran Dr. Peter Chambers, who is the convoy's liaison with the border patrol, sees the convoy as a "beautiful thing."

"I worked on this border for the last two years of my military career, and I got out and went to work in the humanitarian side. These folks from [Take Back Our Border] contacted me to be a liaison with law enforcement. And now I'm watching the law enforcement and the citizens do this, which is a beautiful thing to see in these people. It's awesome," said Chambers.

Not so, say those who monitor "hate groups." They claim that the border dispute in Texas between the state and the federal government is "a lightning rod for militias, far-right extremists, and even long-dormant vigilante groups."

“Data we collected tells us emphatically that the standoff between Texas and the federal government has become a magnet for far-right vigilantism,” said Devin Burghart, the executive director at the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, during a press briefing on Thursday organized by the immigration reform group America’s Voice. “From the convoy steering committee on down, the protest comprises many of the same dangerous elements as the January 6 insurrection: militia members, election deniers, QAnon conspiracists, Covid deniers, and other hardcore far-righters.”

Got that? "Emphatic" evidence. I guess we can't argue against that. And what would far-left hysteria be without referencing the holy day of holy days, January 6?

Yes, there are proud boys, neo-Nazis, vigilantes, and probably other disreputable characters in the convoy. After you identify all the bad actors in this group, why not go to a far-left rally and pick out the violent sub-groups like Antifa, black separatists, and black militias among others who populate the left?

The point isn't how extreme they are. The point is if any of the groups become violent. They can scream bloody murder and hate all they want but if they don't act on it, all they're doing is exercising their constitutional right of free speech. Many of us don't agree with the sentiments expressed by some the protesters but that would be true of speakers in any large gathering.

On January 6, there was exactly one gunshot fired and it wasn't fired by a protester but rather a Capitol police officer. Some of the January 6 protesters were armed but none of them fired a single shot.

And the hysterical left is worried about armed protesters at the border without a shred of evidence that anyone is going to become violent?