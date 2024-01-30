Is the 'Take Back Our Border' Convoy a Government Psyop?

Something strange is happening with the "Take Back Our Border" convoy that left Virginia on Monday heading for Eagle Pass, Texas. There's been an online effort to portray the convoy as a trap by the federal government, citing January 6 in postings about it.

Advertisement

“I have 3 former associates doing lengthy prison sentences because of the J6 setup,” one person wrote in the Telegram channel for the Texas contingent of the convoy. “I know first hand, even if they don’t have charges they can pin on you, they will make some up.”

That could be one reason that the turnout for the convoy has been far less than expected despite the organizers having raised $138,000.

Regardless, the convoy is now in Texas and is likely to pick up a lot more participants going forward.

Business Insider:

An itinerary shared on the group's website states that the convoy was due to set out from Virginia on Monday, splitting into two groups aiming to pass through different border states before reaching Texas. "The goal is simple — to shed light on the obvious dangers posed by wide open Southern borders," said a press release from the group shared by Fox News. The group has had widespread media coverage, quickly growing its following on Telegram from around 1,000 over the weekend to more than 3,000 as of Tuesday — and raking in donations in the process.

“We’re not going to blockade,” an organizer said in a Sunday video address. “We don’t want to cause any problems for law enforcement or the National Guard… we don’t want to put anyone in danger.”

Naturally, the left is wetting its pants over the convoy, despite its numerous statements about a desire to peacefully protest. That doesn't seem to matter to some radical-left groups. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) issued its second-ever “National Alert” warning of possible violence.

Advertisement

“When you incite people like that, and you make them angry, they lose their head,” LULAC National Vice President for the Southwest Ray Mancera said. “That’s the same thing that happened with this guy that came over from Dallas to El Paso to shoot. He came down hunting for Mexicans. We have not forgotten El Paso.”

"Hunting for Mexicans"? Good lord, what a hysteric.

One of the group's organizers, Scotty Saks, also distanced the project from the high-tension border rows playing out between Texan and federal authorities. "We're not really focused on that," he told Vice News. "We are not making a call to arms … We are here to peacefully protest under our 1st Amendment right and pray!" one of the group's Telegram posts read.

This doesn't sound like a government psyop, a setup, or a trap of any kind. But it's obvious that some people would prefer that the convoy not become very important in the PR war on the border. I wouldn't rule out leftist hooligans trying to tamp down enthusiasm for the convoy or right-wingers who would prefer violent confrontation.