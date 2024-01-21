Next Vacation For Biden: Dementia-Friendly Tourist Spot

This week, I will turn 70 years old. Never thought I'd make it, to be honest. Now that I'm here, it's nice to know I'm going to have a lot of company.

By 2050, scientists are predicting that there will be more than 150 million people around the world with dementia. The condition is actually several different diseases "that can cause memory loss, confusion, depression, apathy, and mood swings," according to National Geographic.

To date, there's no magic pill to cure it. But doctors say there are things you can do like socializing, physical exercise, staying mentally active, and getting vitamin D from exposure to the sun.

A recent study interviewed more than 100 people with dementia in China and discovered that travel could be very beneficial to patients with dementia. It follows that there are "dementia-friendly" tourist spots springing up all over the world. In Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, guides for dementia-friendly travel are published,

What is"dementia-friendly" travel?

National Geographic:

In Western Australia, more than 20 venues hold “memory café” events, where people with dementia socialize over morning tea. In Sydney, the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia offers classes during which educators discuss the meaning of specific artworks with participants, who are then given materials to create their own pieces at home. Australia’s first dementia-friendly sensory trail opened in 2021 in Woowookarung Regional Park, near Melbourne. Woven through verdant forest that is home to kangaroos and wallabies, this 0.6-mile trail was designed by the Victorian State Government, with input from people who have dementia and their caregivers. Accessible for wheelchairs and assistance dogs, it has nine stops. They include several communal meeting places, where visitors can gather to listen to music and share stories and impressions of the landscape.

The "sensory trail" can “evoke positive memories, feelings, and sensations,” says Maree McCabe, CEO of Dementia Australia. “The project aims to create a safe space for people living with dementia, as well as creating a blueprint for how other communities could establish similar trails.”

The Alzheimer’s Association in the U.S also offers dementia travel guides. And a growing number of tourist attractions are starting to cater to dementia patients.

More than a dozen museums, galleries, and nature centers across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Tennessee, and Colorado have joined the Spark! cultural program, which provides workshops for people with dementia. England’s National Museums Liverpool also has diverse services for these visitors. They include guided “memory walk” tours through the city’s historic sites, group reminiscence sessions, and activities for children and their grandparents.

